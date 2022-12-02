ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers

Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game

Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family

The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
LEE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL

Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel

The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers building sells for $6M

WestSide 2 LLC purchased a 35,387-square-foot freestanding building on 4.39 acres in Alico Trade Center, 8951 Alico Trade Center Road, Lot 3, in Fort Myers from Seagate Alico North LLC for $6 million. Derek Bornhorst, SIOR, CCIM, Bob Johnston, SIOR, Jerry Messonnier, SIOR, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Douglas Coller of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL

