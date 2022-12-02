Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery
The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Vote Now: Who is the best QB in Southwest Florida?
Southwest Florida high school football might be known for physical running games, but this area of the state has some prolific passers as well. A handful of teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties threw the ball around this season, leading to some quarterbacks putting up impressive numbers. ...
WINKNEWS.com
End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers
Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing and replacing damaged traffic signs in Cape Coral after Ian
Even though 2,400 traffic signs have been fixed in Cape Coral, there are still 5,500 damaged signs in the city after Hurricane Ian. All hands are on deck, and they are doing their best to have all of them fixed in six weeks. Cape Coral has its crews, but they’re...
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
Fort Myers Beach seek alternative to FEMA trailers
All of Fort Myers Beach is considered a flood zone resulting in FEMA trailers not allowed on the island. Fort Myers Beach Councilman Bill Veach says the town has a couple of alternatives.
WINKNEWS.com
First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family
The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
Naples Zoo expansion project awarded to Southwest Florida builder
The Naples Zoo awarded Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the Zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
FMB Elementary parents demanding action as school remains closed
For 67 days, Fort Myers Beach Elementary has stood with windows boarded up and the school standing empty. Just a shell of its former self. And it's for this reason that has parents worried.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel
The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral High School student arrested, accused of making school shooting threat
Cape Coral police have arrested a Cape Coral High School student they say threatened to shoot up the school. Police say Madison Trumpy, 19, was arrested on December 1 and accused of writing a threat on a bathroom stall. According to police, a school resource officer was told about the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers building sells for $6M
WestSide 2 LLC purchased a 35,387-square-foot freestanding building on 4.39 acres in Alico Trade Center, 8951 Alico Trade Center Road, Lot 3, in Fort Myers from Seagate Alico North LLC for $6 million. Derek Bornhorst, SIOR, CCIM, Bob Johnston, SIOR, Jerry Messonnier, SIOR, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Douglas Coller of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA trailer finally arrives for couple while husband gets hospice care
Many are still displaced after Hurricane Ian, including one woman in Englewood who is living in a shed with her husband while he receives hospice care. That couple told WINK News that FEMA has already been to their home and marked where they will put a trailer with an orange flag.
