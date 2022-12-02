Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
Wbaltv.com
Patterson Park is getting a new café with a focus on tea
A new café focused on loose leaf teas is preparing to open in East Baltimore this month in the former home of longtime coffee shop Patterson Perk. Culture Cup Café is owner Renee Harris' first brick-and-mortar business where she plans to sell a variety of teas, coffees, baked goods and breakfast and lunch options. Harris, who is a tea drinker herself, said she sees the beverage as something global that spans cultures and can bring people together, hence the shop's name.
Wbaltv.com
Salt box artist finds another medium to beautify Baltimore
A local artist who specializes in putting art in unconventional places continues to make her mark in Baltimore. WBAL-TV checks out her latest canvas — old pay phones around the city. Juliet Ames started with salt boxes, transforming the bins meant to help neighbors with snow removal into fun...
Wbaltv.com
Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November
The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
Wbaltv.com
Questions arise after man found dead inside house hours after fire department left scene
There are lots of questions surrounding a deadly fire over the weekend. Baltimore police are investigating after relatives reported a body inside a building hours after the fire department left the scene. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with several people at the scene who knew the victim and said they want...
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
baltimorebrew.com
Participant in protest outside CSX Curtis Bay facility struck in the eye with a paintball
Residents organized the rally to call for an end to coal handling that they say threatens the health and safety of their South Baltimore community. One of the participants in last week’s protest rally outside the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay suffered an eye injury when he was struck in the face with a paintball.
dctheaterarts.org
‘A Christmas Carol’ is set in Baltimore with joy and heart at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
I’ve long thought that if there were a moment in literature I could join and stay forever, it may just be Fezziwig’s Christmas party — a perfect evening of wassailing and dancing, in the spirit of joviality, generosity, and community. That is what A Christmas Carol —...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old boy shot in leg in east Baltimore
A teenager was shot in the leg Sunday in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 4:25 p.m. to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He...
