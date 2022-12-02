ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

On the Beat: Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels

Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. North Carolina is expected to have multiple players enter the transfer portal starting on Monday morning. “I've told our guys if you want to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

First Impressions: Duke outclasses Iowa in Madison Square Garden

The Hawkeyes had the college basketball world watching them late on Tuesday night and they couldn't get it done under the bright New York lights. Duke takes down the Hawkeyes 74-62 behind a solid three-point shooting performance and holding Iowa to nearly-nothing from the perimeter. Let's dive into some first impressions.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke

DURHAM, NC
247Sports

No. 9 Arkansas beats UNC-Greensboro, 65-58

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks battled their way to a 65-58 victory over the UNC-Greensboro Spartans inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks trailed by five after a low-scoring first half but outscored the Spartans 44-32 in the second half to secure their eighth victory of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
247Sports

247Sports

