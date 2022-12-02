Read full article on original website
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
On the Beat: Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.
WATCH: On the Beat Live! - Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels
Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. North Carolina is expected to have multiple players enter the transfer portal starting on Monday morning. “I've told our guys if you want to...
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffers knee injury vs. Coppin State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half of a game against Coppin State on Tuesday night. He was helped off the court and was unable to return, but the severity of the injury has not been revealed at this time.
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
College Basketball World Reacts To Embarrassing UNC Ranking
North Carolina men's basketball entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. It only took them a few weeks to drop out of the top 25 entirely. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and have lost four in a row; as a result, they're no longer ranked in the AP poll at all.
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
First Impressions: Duke outclasses Iowa in Madison Square Garden
The Hawkeyes had the college basketball world watching them late on Tuesday night and they couldn't get it done under the bright New York lights. Duke takes down the Hawkeyes 74-62 behind a solid three-point shooting performance and holding Iowa to nearly-nothing from the perimeter. Let's dive into some first impressions.
Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke
Arkansas set to host transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell
Arkansas got big news late last week when KJ Jefferson announced he will return to school in 2023, but the Razorbacks still have plenty of work to do at the quarterback position. This weekend, the Hogs will get a chance to host North Carolina quarterback and Morrilton (Ark.) native Jacolby...
No. 9 Arkansas beats UNC-Greensboro, 65-58
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks battled their way to a 65-58 victory over the UNC-Greensboro Spartans inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks trailed by five after a low-scoring first half but outscored the Spartans 44-32 in the second half to secure their eighth victory of the season.
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
