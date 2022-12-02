Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO