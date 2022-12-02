ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 94, Coppin State 72

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got a combined 62 points from lead guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner to put away Coppin State, 94-72, in the Heritage Game on Tuesday night. The Pack's offense looked as sharp as its throwback 1983 uniforms, combining for 13 made 3-pointers, with 11 of them coming from the duo of Smith and Joiner.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, and like all programs nationwide, North Carolina will be impacted. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. “I've told our guys if you want to leave, let us know and we'll...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Redshirt Senior Nasir Peoples announces his return to Virginia Tech for 2023

In a time-period where most social media announcements are public declarations to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, one Virginia Tech player bucked the trend. Redshirt Senior Defensive Back Nasir Peoples took to social media to announce his decision to return for a sixth-year at Virginia Tech for 2023. Peoples started all 11 games for the Hokies in 2022 and was No. 3 on the defense in total tackles.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

On the Beat: Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels

Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball: 4 Important Stats to Track

In football, five factors are widely recognized as the most valuable in determining who wins a game — efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives, and turnovers. In basketball, there are four factors widely recognized as influential as well, both on the offensive end and the defensive end. The four...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech hosts #18 North Carolina

Virginia Tech kicks off the ACC campaign on Sunday afternoon when they host #18 North Carolina in Cassell Coliseum at 3 PM. Virginia Tech comes in on a two-game winning streak but has not hit the heights that Mike Young or the fan base excepted entering the season. The same can be said for North Carolina, although they are entering on a three-game losing streak. The Tar Heels had some close calls earlier this season but in the last three games could not get the offense flowing effectively and fell. This one is setting up to be a very close contest with the Hokies opening as one-point favorites.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

First Impressions: Duke outclasses Iowa in Madison Square Garden

The Hawkeyes had the college basketball world watching them late on Tuesday night and they couldn't get it done under the bright New York lights. Duke takes down the Hawkeyes 74-62 behind a solid three-point shooting performance and holding Iowa to nearly-nothing from the perimeter. Let's dive into some first impressions.
AMES, IA
247Sports

UNC WR Josh Downs Not Sure on Future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs has a few decisions to make. As a projected first- or second-round selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Downs could opt out of UNC's bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, play in the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, or stay at UNC for another season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game

The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
BOULDER, CO
WSLS

Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
247Sports

No. 9 Arkansas beats UNC-Greensboro, 65-58

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks battled their way to a 65-58 victory over the UNC-Greensboro Spartans inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks trailed by five after a low-scoring first half but outscored the Spartans 44-32 in the second half to secure their eighth victory of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy