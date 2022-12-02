Virginia Tech kicks off the ACC campaign on Sunday afternoon when they host #18 North Carolina in Cassell Coliseum at 3 PM. Virginia Tech comes in on a two-game winning streak but has not hit the heights that Mike Young or the fan base excepted entering the season. The same can be said for North Carolina, although they are entering on a three-game losing streak. The Tar Heels had some close calls earlier this season but in the last three games could not get the offense flowing effectively and fell. This one is setting up to be a very close contest with the Hokies opening as one-point favorites.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO