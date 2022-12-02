Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment
It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
Complete Box Score: NC State 94, Coppin State 72
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got a combined 62 points from lead guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner to put away Coppin State, 94-72, in the Heritage Game on Tuesday night. The Pack's offense looked as sharp as its throwback 1983 uniforms, combining for 13 made 3-pointers, with 11 of them coming from the duo of Smith and Joiner.
Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, and like all programs nationwide, North Carolina will be impacted. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. “I've told our guys if you want to leave, let us know and we'll...
NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffers knee injury vs. Coppin State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State center Dusan Mahorcic suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half of a game against Coppin State on Tuesday night. He was helped off the court and was unable to return, but the severity of the injury has not been revealed at this time.
Redshirt Senior Nasir Peoples announces his return to Virginia Tech for 2023
In a time-period where most social media announcements are public declarations to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, one Virginia Tech player bucked the trend. Redshirt Senior Defensive Back Nasir Peoples took to social media to announce his decision to return for a sixth-year at Virginia Tech for 2023. Peoples started all 11 games for the Hokies in 2022 and was No. 3 on the defense in total tackles.
On the Beat: Rough Stretch for the Tar Heels
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast to discuss the latest news from the North Carolina football and basketball beat. With the regular season complete for Mack Brown's team, the transfer portal has been the talk since the defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. For Hubert Davis's team, this week has been one of recovery and reflection as injuries and four straight losses have the team searching for an identity in early in December.
Virginia Tech hands No. 18 North Carolina fourth straight loss
Justyn Mutts scored 27 points as Virginia Tech upset No. 18 North Carolina 80-72 Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference
Virginia Tech Basketball: 4 Important Stats to Track
In football, five factors are widely recognized as the most valuable in determining who wins a game — efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives, and turnovers. In basketball, there are four factors widely recognized as influential as well, both on the offensive end and the defensive end. The four...
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
Game Preview: Virginia Tech hosts #18 North Carolina
Virginia Tech kicks off the ACC campaign on Sunday afternoon when they host #18 North Carolina in Cassell Coliseum at 3 PM. Virginia Tech comes in on a two-game winning streak but has not hit the heights that Mike Young or the fan base excepted entering the season. The same can be said for North Carolina, although they are entering on a three-game losing streak. The Tar Heels had some close calls earlier this season but in the last three games could not get the offense flowing effectively and fell. This one is setting up to be a very close contest with the Hokies opening as one-point favorites.
First Impressions: Duke outclasses Iowa in Madison Square Garden
The Hawkeyes had the college basketball world watching them late on Tuesday night and they couldn't get it done under the bright New York lights. Duke takes down the Hawkeyes 74-62 behind a solid three-point shooting performance and holding Iowa to nearly-nothing from the perimeter. Let's dive into some first impressions.
College Basketball World Reacts To Embarrassing UNC Ranking
North Carolina men's basketball entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. It only took them a few weeks to drop out of the top 25 entirely. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and have lost four in a row; as a result, they're no longer ranked in the AP poll at all.
UNC WR Josh Downs Not Sure on Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs has a few decisions to make. As a projected first- or second-round selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Downs could opt out of UNC's bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, play in the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, or stay at UNC for another season.
Transfer Portal rumors swirl around North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Duke Football accepts bid to Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO
Duke Football was expected to show improvement when head coach Mike Elko was hired following the 2021 season. But there were no preseason predictions predicting Duke would have the kind of resurgence seen in 2022. Under their first year head coach the Blue Devils won eight games and were just...
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
No. 9 Arkansas beats UNC-Greensboro, 65-58
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks battled their way to a 65-58 victory over the UNC-Greensboro Spartans inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks trailed by five after a low-scoring first half but outscored the Spartans 44-32 in the second half to secure their eighth victory of the season.
