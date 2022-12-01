ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mental health care system in flux

When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds. That figure is not unusual, according to Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steven Winn. At...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents

Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people

Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity

VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart

ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow man thankful for first responders, bystander for saving his life

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man is thankful to be alive after the quick action by some special people last week when his heart stopped while on a walk. “Time is brain muscle and, you know, she got the CPR going to get the circulation. We got there and we continued that and then shortly thereafter, the advanced life support, which surely did the miracle and kept him alive,” said Longmeadow Fire Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Homeless struggle to find shelter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For people experiencing homelessness, winter is a brutal challenge. In Greenfield, the homeless shelter is at full capacity, but plans are underway to expand it. We’re getting answers on the need for housing in greenfield and how relief may not come soon enough. In the heart...
connecticuthistory.org

The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson

Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.

