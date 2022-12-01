Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mental health care system in flux
When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds. That figure is not unusual, according to Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steven Winn. At...
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
wamc.org
Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people
Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
A simple change before bed can save your life in a fire
Half of all fires happen at night, and in 2021, 80% of fire related deaths occurred in the home, according to Mass.gov.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Vax, booster push responds to increase in COVID cases
The United States is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Numbers are no longer accurately tracked due to the prevalence of home testing, but hospitalizations for COVID can still be recorded. There has been a significant increase in the last few weeks, but still less than last year at this time. Hospitalizations are rising in a majority of the U.S.
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart
ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow man thankful for first responders, bystander for saving his life
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man is thankful to be alive after the quick action by some special people last week when his heart stopped while on a walk. “Time is brain muscle and, you know, she got the CPR going to get the circulation. We got there and we continued that and then shortly thereafter, the advanced life support, which surely did the miracle and kept him alive,” said Longmeadow Fire Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Homeless struggle to find shelter
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For people experiencing homelessness, winter is a brutal challenge. In Greenfield, the homeless shelter is at full capacity, but plans are underway to expand it. We’re getting answers on the need for housing in greenfield and how relief may not come soon enough. In the heart...
COVID outbreak hits Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: 13 residents test positive
HOLYOKE — At least 13 residents and four staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been infected with COVID-19 in the latest outbreak of the disease that killed 84 residents at the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday a letter was sent to veterans and their families...
‘Tour of Homes’ shows of décor and benefits good cause
The annual Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser invites the public to admire the holiday décor of several beautiful homes in West Springfield while also supporting a great cause.
connecticuthistory.org
The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson
Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Middletown Police Officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Comments / 0