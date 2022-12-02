Read full article on original website
Every Picture Tells a Story: Private Equity Continues to Buy Up Health Care Services
Healthcare is not a free market; through consolidation, driven by mergers and acquisitions, sometimes fueled by private equity, healthcare is becoming more monopolistic than a free market of many. A new report from the National Institute for Health Care Management looks at the geographic distribution of private equity investment across six medical specialties, urology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, dermatology, obstetrics, and ophthalmology.
After 16 Years of Work, Assisted Living for Elders Comes to the Key Peninsula
The Mustard Seed Project celebrated its opening of the first assisted living residence for elders on the Key Peninsula November 12 after one year of construction and 16 of dreaming, planning, working ...
KevinMD.com
We need trauma-informed care in long-term care homes
Canada needs trauma-informed aged care, training, and strategies in long-term care homes across the country. “Trauma” is a heavy word, but it’s the right word. “Trauma” describes what has been happening in long-term care facilities across Canada during the pandemic, where the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred and where highly restrictive visitor policies and short staffing have meant extreme isolation and deprivation for the residents who live there.
Managed Healthcare Executive
As Home-Based Supplemental Benefits Explode, Health Plans Embrace Digital Tools to Improve Access to Services
Payers face the logistical challenge of coordinating a network of new, non-medical services to ensure members are referred to the right provider at the right time. Medicare Advantage (MA) is on track to become a major payer for nonmedical home-based benefits. As care continues to move into the home and community, the trend toward benefits that address social determinants of health (SDOH) will continue.
Michael Dowling Named America’s Most Influential Health Care Leader
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling, who championed innovation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and was just as aggressive toward health equity and gun violence as a public health crisis, has been selected as America’s most influential leader in health care by Modern Healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005551/en/ Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. (Credit: Northwell Health)
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Stress: Majority of Healthcare Workers Find It Stressful to Manage Finances, Survey Reveals
Inflation is taking its toll on America’s healthcare workers, according to an update from DailyPay. A recent Harris Poll, “among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay reveals that a majority of healthcare workers across the country say stress about their personal financial situation has had a negative impact on their sleep (64%), mental health (59%), self-esteem (56%), physical health (53%), and relationships at home (53%).”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Dining robot pilot project finds benefits for senior living employers, staff, residents
Faster service, improved employee safety and well-being, and enhanced employee recruitment, retention and morale were among the benefits realized in a 90-day pilot project testing the use of robot servers in senior living community dining rooms, according to a new white paper. The results come at a time when long-term...
Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Pete Duprat as Sr. Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Pete Duprat as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase. Duprat will lead business development and commercial activities for the CRO’s Early Phase business unit, consisting of its Bioanalytical Center of Excellence in Austin, Texas, and Clinical Pharmacology Unit in San Antonio, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005161/en/ Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints Pete Duprat as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase. (Photo: Business Wire)
Thousands of Experts Hired to Aid Public Health Departments Are Losing Their Jobs
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few months, the majority of...
beckerspayer.com
The size of 4 payers' mental, behavioral provider networks
Payers continue to rapidly expand their mental and behavioral care provider networks nationwide in an effort to meet the rising demand from members. Among commercial health plans, in-network behavioral health providers have increased by an average of 48 percent in the last three years, according to an August survey from AHIP.
KevinMD.com
7 things I’ve learned after 12 years of private relationship-based direct care in Canada
I’m a hand surgeon. After six years of academic practice, I opted out of the public and universal health care system my country is famous for to create the first private hand surgery practice in Montreal, Canada. That was 12 years ago. Opting out of the system means that...
KevinMD.com
Migrants need and deserve access to healthy lives in the U.S.
Anti-immigrant rhetoric was at an all-time high during the midterm election season, and now as the 2024 presidential election gathers momentum, it is urgent to note how it fosters violence against immigrant communities and creates a chilling effect. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues busing immigrants to sanctuary cities from Texas,...
