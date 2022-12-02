Canada needs trauma-informed aged care, training, and strategies in long-term care homes across the country. “Trauma” is a heavy word, but it’s the right word. “Trauma” describes what has been happening in long-term care facilities across Canada during the pandemic, where the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred and where highly restrictive visitor policies and short staffing have meant extreme isolation and deprivation for the residents who live there.

