A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
7 Tax Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You
The new year brings renewed motivation, a fresh set of resolutions and all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS,...
CNET
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments
People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
AOL Corp
Why your 2023 tax refund might be smaller than this year's
The Internal Revenue Service is alerting taxpayers about a number of changes hitting in the 2023 tax filing year. Among the most significant: Your tax refund, if you are eligible for one, may be smaller than the one you received in 2022. That's because there were no federal stimulus payments...
CNBC
If you're still missing your tax refund, you'll soon receive 7% interest from the IRS — but it's taxable
If you're waiting for a tax refund, it may be accruing interest, and the rate jumps to 7% from 6% in January. The IRS adds interest if it takes more than 45 days after the filing deadline to process your return and send your refund. The new rate also applies...
I didn’t get my third stimulus check. Did the IRS make a mistake?
Q. My wife and I were eligible for the third stimulus payment in the amount of $2,400 because we had a combined gross income of less than $150,000.00 in 2020. We received both the first and the second stimulus payments in 2020. We sold our home in the first half of 2021, and for whatever reason, the IRS mailed a paper check rather than send direct deposit for the third stimulus, which we never received. When we called the IRS, it said we had to file the Recovery Rebate Credit to get the money. But by the time we filed, our combined gross income in 2021 was greater than $150,000. The IRS confirmed we were no longer eligible. I feel that we were suckered out of the money because we moved and the IRS didn’t send the direct deposit. What do you think?
IRS Requiring Americans To Report Venmo, PayPal Transactions Over $600 When Filing Taxes
With tax season just around the corner, the IRS is now requiring Americans to report certain Venmo and PayPal transactions when filing. The IRS reminds tax filers to report transactions of at least $600 that are made through third-party facilitators. Such examples of third-party transactions include Venmo and PayPal. Tax-payers...
wealthinsidermag.com
IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes in 2023
The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced Nov. 29 that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the first quarter of 2023, Jan. 1-March 31. The rates the federal agency pays for overpayments also...
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
Women, Divorce and Retirement: Be Bold to Secure Your Future
“Joyce,” 61, of Virginia offers up a supportive message to fellow divorcees. Has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or other finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings? Would you today?. I have free...
DHS announces another two-year extension of REAL ID enforcement
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday has again extended the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID requirements for travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Women, Divorce and Retirement: I’m in Control of My Life and Financial Health
“Maureen” of Ohio has found her post-divorce lifestyle to be financially, emotionally, and mentally fulfilling. Here’s how she achieved these goals. How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. While my income was cut in half after the divorce, I was finally in charge. While I had...
Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies
In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews year-end actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning. Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:. Income Tax. Manage income tax brackets. Ensure appropriate...
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
investorjunkie.com
CP05 Notice From the IRS: What It Is & What You Need To Do
If you're like thousands of Americans, seeing a letter from the IRS in the mail might make your heart skip a beat. No one ever wants extra interactions with the IRS. But one of the ways that can happen is by receiving a CP05 notice from the agency. A CP05 notice may not be anything to worry about, but you need to be informed.
CNET
Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist
Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
IRS Warns Tax ‘Refunds May Be Smaller in 2023’
When you file your taxes in 2023, don’t be surprised if your tax refund is a bit smaller than it was this year. In an announcement Tuesday encouraging taxpayers to prepare for the upcoming tax season, the IRS warned folks to temper their expectations for their next tax refund.
