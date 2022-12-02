ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to advance out of Group G with Brazil

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLYer_0jVaGqzV00

Switzerland snagged the second spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday.

All five of the game’s goals came in the first 50 minutes of the game. Thanks to a win over Cameroon in the group stage opener, Switzerland needed either a win or a tie to advance to the knockout rounds unless Cameroon beat Brazil and edged ahead on goal difference. It didn’t, though Cameroon did win 1-0 as Brazil put out a second-string starting lineup knowing that a tie was enough to win the group.

Switzerland scored first before Serbia scored twice in less than 10 minutes to briefly take a 2-1 lead. That was a vital lead for the Serbs; they had to win to have any chance of advancing.

So did Cameroon. After an incredible comeback to tie Serbia in its second game, Cameroon had a chance to advance to the knockout rounds on four points with some help from Serbia. Alas, that help never happened.

The winning goal for Cameroon came from Vincent Aboubakar in added time. He took his shirt off in jubilation after scoring the goal and apparently briefly forgot that he had already received a yellow card. The mandatory card for the shirt removal meant a red and Aboubakar got sent off.

According to Opta, Aboubakar is the first player to score a goal and be sent off in a World Cup game since 2006 when Zinedine Zidane was sent off for his infamous headbutt in the World Cup final.

Switzerland tied Serbia just before halftime on a fantastic goal by Breel Embolo. The Swiss then took the lead less than three minutes into the second half on Remo Freuler’s strike.

Serbia seemed to tire over the final 30 minutes of the game as they were far more dangerous in the first half than they were in the second when they needed to chase the game. The four goals scored in the first half were the most first-half goals in a World Cup game since 1998.

Switzerland will play Portugal on Tuesday in the Round of 16 while Brazil plays South Korea on Monday. Brazil hopes to have Neymar and Danilo back for those games after they suffered ankle injuries in Brazil’s opening win over Serbia.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ronaldo dropped as World Cup starter; young stand-in shines

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for his national team as Ronaldo's replacement and scored a hat trick to lead Portugal into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory.
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: Portugal benches Cristiano Ronaldo, and his replacement propels them into the quarterfinals

LUSAIL, Qatar — For 18 years, society's unceasing obsession with had lifted him onto an untouchable pedestal. It sucked media and brands into his orbit. It prompted squeals and selfies from fans wherever he went. It kept him in Portugal's starting lineup amid drama and alleged crimes, and even amid , until, on Tuesday night here at the Lusail Stadium, at long last, the pedestal crumbled and Ronaldo fell.
WSB Radio

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He'd come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo's 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo's future with his national team.
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: Ranking the 8 quarterfinalists from worst to best

The 2022 World Cup began with some surprises. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. Teams like Belgium and Germany failed to make the knockout rounds. But there aren’t many surprises among the teams remaining in the tournament. Of the eight teams still in...
WSB Radio

With Pelé ailing in hospital, Brazil thrills, then sends the 'king' its love

DOHA, Qatar — Before they bounded over to their reveling supporters, before they clapped their hands and mounted one another's backs, and before they circled Stadium 974 after their latest World Cup victory, the Brazilian players paused and thought of the king. They gathered at midfield after 90 minutes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy