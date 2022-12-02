ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

One found dead inside their home during Albemarle County structure fire

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County authorities are investigating after a resident was found dead in their home during a structure fire just north of Charlottesville.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, career and volunteer firefighters from Albemarle County and Charlottesville were called to the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane for a reported structure fire. A passerby had witnessed the fire and called 9-1-1.

Seven minutes later, the first unit arrived at the scene and observed a fire pushing through the roof of the residence.

Authorities said the occupant of the residence was found dead inside the home. No further information on the victim has been released at this time. The fire reportedly caused significant damage to the residence.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

