UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river.

Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.

In a news release, the Indiana State Police said its preliminary investigation showed the UPS tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle veered from the left lane and struck the center median. The force of the crash sent the truck over the wall and into the Calumet River below.

State police described the truck as remaining “perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes.” The crash also caused the truck to burst into flames.

Rescuers raced to find the driver, who got himself out of the truck to safety and was found clinging to a concrete bridge pillar.

Crews brought in a crane to help remove the truck from the bridge. When the crane brought the trailer up, the cab detached and fell back into the water, WLS reported.

In a statement to WBBM, UPS said, “We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation.”

State police said the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

