Waynesboro, VA

cbs19news

Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

A day in the life of Santa Claus

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is a busy time of year for everyone, but no more than Jolly Ole Saint Nicholas. One local man, Mark Russell, also known as Santa Mark, knows better than most how to make the holidays special for Valley kids. He spends a lot of his time serving as Santa Claus at places like Christmas Wonderland and Creative Works Farm.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Professionals suggest mental health check-ins for your holiday prep

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - What is seen as the most wonderful time of the year is also a vulnerable time for mental health. “Everyone has an individual and unique experience, in what they bring out to the world. What we could do is check in on folks when they might not seem like themselves. I think the earlier you notice that someone is struggling can check in on someone and lend a hand, the better off,” Prevention Services Coordinator Erin Botkin said.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Historic Harrisonburg clock restored

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1896, the clock tower at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building has chimed every day. That was until the fall of last year when there seemed to be a mechanical issue with the clock which caused it to stop ringing. Now, just over a year...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Despite its flaws, TikTok can serve as an important tool

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As social media continues to evolve, we learn more about its uses and the effects it may have. While platforms like TikTok can have negative impacts, behavioral health professionals at Augusta Health said it does a lot of good too. “I definitely have patients come...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board

~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
WOODSTOCK, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop

December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

