STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - What is seen as the most wonderful time of the year is also a vulnerable time for mental health. “Everyone has an individual and unique experience, in what they bring out to the world. What we could do is check in on folks when they might not seem like themselves. I think the earlier you notice that someone is struggling can check in on someone and lend a hand, the better off,” Prevention Services Coordinator Erin Botkin said.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO