Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
WHSV
A day in the life of Santa Claus
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is a busy time of year for everyone, but no more than Jolly Ole Saint Nicholas. One local man, Mark Russell, also known as Santa Mark, knows better than most how to make the holidays special for Valley kids. He spends a lot of his time serving as Santa Claus at places like Christmas Wonderland and Creative Works Farm.
WHSV
Professionals suggest mental health check-ins for your holiday prep
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - What is seen as the most wonderful time of the year is also a vulnerable time for mental health. “Everyone has an individual and unique experience, in what they bring out to the world. What we could do is check in on folks when they might not seem like themselves. I think the earlier you notice that someone is struggling can check in on someone and lend a hand, the better off,” Prevention Services Coordinator Erin Botkin said.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
WHSV
Historic Harrisonburg clock restored
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1896, the clock tower at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building has chimed every day. That was until the fall of last year when there seemed to be a mechanical issue with the clock which caused it to stop ringing. Now, just over a year...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market meets people where they are
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is meeting people where they are with its Neighborhood Produce Market. The program just wrapped up for the season and was able to serve more than 12,000 people. The market travels to different neighborhoods in Harrisonburg and Page and...
WHSV
Despite its flaws, TikTok can serve as an important tool
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As social media continues to evolve, we learn more about its uses and the effects it may have. While platforms like TikTok can have negative impacts, behavioral health professionals at Augusta Health said it does a lot of good too. “I definitely have patients come...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
pagevalleynews.com
Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board
~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Annual Christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown Saturday
The Waynesboro Christmas parade will bring seasonal cheer to the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Traffic will be shut down along the parade route at 5:30 p.m. The City of Waynesboro sent out a news alert today announcing the parade. The Salvation Army will be collecting...
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
Comments / 0