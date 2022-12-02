Read full article on original website
Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death
Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Stevie Nicks Said Every 1 of Her Ex-Boyfriends Couldn’t ‘Deal With the Jealousy’
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has been in relationships with many famous musicians, but she said the same thing always bothered her ex-boyfriends: jealousy.
Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair
Christine McVie wrote a popular Fleetwood Mac song about the affair she had while married to the band's bass guitarist, John McVie.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Shares the Moment He Told Her About Affair With Stevie Nicks: ‘She Had Finally Got Her Hands on Him’
Jenny Boyd, who was married to Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, shared the moment he told her he'd had an affair with Stevie Nicks.
John Lennon Went Into ‘Hysterics’ When He Learned ‘Soul Mate’ and Beatles’ Guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe Died
The Beatles had a fifth member in the early 1960s. Stuart Sutcliffe, the guitarist, died in 1962, which devastated John Lennon.
Who Were Christine McVie’s Husbands? Does She Have Any Kids?
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame died on Nov. 30, 2022. Who was she married to, and did she have any children? Here's what to know.
Loretta Lynn Explained Why Johnny Cash Was Patsy Cline’s Favorite Kind of Country Music Star
Loretta Lynn said Johnny Cash was just the kind of country music star Patsy Cline liked, partly because of his attitude toward life and his treatment of the “Crazy” singer.
Mick Fleetwood Told His Wife He Couldn’t Choose Between Her and Stevie Nicks
Mick Fleetwood’s ex-wife said he once told her that the Fleetwood Mac drummer couldn’t decide between her or Stevie Nicks.
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said Her Parents Were ‘Really Clever’ to Not Give Her Much Money
Paul McCartney's daughter said she didn't often have much money growing up. This may have helped her in her career as a fashion designer.
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
