Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more
Once again, the NCAA Transfer Portal giveth, and it taketh, away. For the Texas Longhorns, it’s so far been a two-way street. But other programs across the Big 12 are especially feeling the effects of a the transfer portal era. Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, entered his name into the portal yesterday, with the intention to spend his super senior season at a new program.
Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
Just 1 Texas Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
Realty Hop ranked the most expensive zip codes in the United States.
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
This Texas Group Is Crusading Against Clean Energy, Believes Fossil Fuel Is ‘Moral’
An Austin-based group called the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) is a conservative advocacy group that targets climate science and has recently funded a lawsuit to prevent the expansion of clean energy projects as far away as Massachusetts. The group’s Freedom Project features the initiative of the group called Life:...
4 quarterbacks named Heisman Trophy finalists, Texas RB Bijan Robinson left out
Four quarterbacks: Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Southern California's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's CJ Stroud were tabbed as finalists and will get to attend the ceremony Saturday in New York City.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
Austin Chronicle
Fearless Texas Singer-Songwriter and Playwright Jo Carol Pierce Has Died
Firebrand singer-songwriter and playwright Jo Carol Pierce, a Lubbock native who launched her career in Austin, has died at 78 years old. As confirmed to the Chronicle by family member Amanda Garber, Pierce passed away on Friday, Dec. 2 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was beginning treatment for lung cancer, which she had been diagnosed with less than two months ago. Pierce lived in South Austin with her husband Guy Juke. Alongside Juke, she is survived by her daughter Elyse Yates, son-in-law Dan Yates, and granddaughters Riane and Ellery Yates.
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
Burnt Orange Nation
Portal Madness: Tracking Texas players and targets in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s here — Monday, Dec. 5 marks the opening day of the post-regular season NCAA transfer portal window when players can officially enter their names. The window will stay open for the next 45 days as Texas Longhorns players put their names in the portal and targets emerge as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff start to assemble the 2023 roster for the Longhorns.
Austin, Texas Lawyer Who Tried to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Found Dead
Last week, we learned that a lawyer from Austin, who was upset that his ex-girlfriend would not get back together with him, walked into her place of employment and tried to shoot her. He failed and was tackled by two patrons in that bar. The lawyer, Gavin Rush, was arrested but then bonded out of jail shortly. We now have a tragic follow up to this story.
edibleaustin.com
FONDA SAN MIGUEL
As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
Golf Digest
Texas cart barn catches fire, 80 golf carts destroyed
Two months after a strip club event forced a local Texas high school to cancel practice, things are heating up once again for Avery Ranch Golf Course. A big fire broke out at the North Austin semi-private golf course, leading to a collapsed building and the destruction of 80 golf carts stored in the cart barn. The Austin Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning and by 7 a.m., the flames were under control.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
