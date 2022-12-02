Read full article on original website
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Torkian nabs $145M loan for Upper East Side development
The Torkian Group picked up a nine-figure construction loan for its project taking shape on the Upper East Side. Hersel Torkian’s firm landed a $145 million loan from Valley National Bank for its development at 250 East 83rd Street in Yorkville, according to documents reported by PincusCo. Signature Bank previously provided a $15.7 million loan for the project.
Can private clubs bring New York workers back to the office?
The return to office has been slow and uneven, but some New York developers of high-end buildings are hoping elite private clubs can lure workers back, Forbes reports. ”The future of workspace design is about creating a destination,” Tom Vecchione, principal at the architecture and interior design firm Vocon, said to Forbes. “We can see the line between traditional workplaces and classic residential development blurring. The design for work needs to include wellness and that hospitality or a home-away-from-home feel.”
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
Construction giant saws off half of Park Avenue office space
An engineering and construction firm is cutting its footprint at SL Green’s 100 Park Avenue by more than half. AECOM renewed its lease at the Midtown South office tower, but dropped a significant amount of space, the Commercial Observer reported. The company has leased 108,000 square feet since 2010, but renewed for only 45,000 square feet for 10 years at the 36-story tower.
New rules could help landlords avoid Airbnb fines
There are few things that landlords, tenants and elected officials agree on, but they have unified against a common enemy: illegal rentals. The city’s Office of Special Enforcement has proposed a series of rules for implementing Local Law 18, a measure that requires hosts using Airbnb and other homesharing sites to register their short-term rentals.
Historic townhouses top Brooklyn’s luxury market
Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week. The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was...
Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
You can’t knock the hustle of SL Green Realty and Caesars Entertainment. The companies behind the Times Square casino bid at 1515 Broadway brought in rapper and business mogul Jay-Z to add to their effort to win one of the few licenses soon to be available, the New York Post first reported. Roc Nation, the Brooklyn native’s company, announced Monday it will oversee entertainment options at the proposed casino.
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building
Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Tainted marijuana sold at unlicensed businesses in NYC: report
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana purchased at unlicensed dispensaries in New York City was tainted with E. coli, salmonella, heavy metals and pesticides, a new report released Wednesday found. The New York Medical Marijuana Cannabis Industry Association had cannabis products bought at more than 20 unlicensed dispensaries tested at a third-party lab. About 40% of […]
Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York
Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
Tribeca doctor among nine cuffed in New York City drug selling scheme
A New York City doctor is among nine people who are charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, in Manhattan and Staten Island, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith was charged with 30 counts of criminal sale of a...
NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students
New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
