Barbara S. Jackson, 85, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Calling hours for Barb with be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, Waddington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday December 8, AM 2022 in Brookside Cemetery Waddington, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux.
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022). Surviving...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
Roger L. Murray, 62, of Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Roger L. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 50, Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please feel free to wear Harley-Davidson clothing and jeans for the services. Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after his courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side.
Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joseph Alfred Plourde, with be held Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena at 10:00 AM with Rev. Severinus Torwoe. Burial to follow with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Calling hours...
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of 372 Frogtown Road, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Curtis was born on March 9, 1959 in Cornwall, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Barnes) Mitchell. He attended local schools and proudly received his diploma through Iohahi:io in 2017.
Christopher C. Clark, 71, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Christopher C. Clark, 71, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Clark passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Christopher C. Clark.
Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
