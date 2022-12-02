Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate to resign effective Dec. 16, W.Va. Supreme Court spokesperson says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate will be stepping down. Ward Harshbarger will be resigning effective 5 p.m. Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Supreme Court said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated when Eyewitness...
wvpublic.org
Kanawha County Commission Opposes Natural Gas Rate Increases
Kanawha County commissioners “vehemently” oppose the double-digit rate increases the West Virginia Public Service Commission recently approved for Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas. Mountaineer Gas customers will see their bills go up 15 percent, and Hope Gas customers will see theirs go up 28 percent. "Utility rate increases...
Beckley investors seek rezoning for Central Avenue
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone. A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to […]
Metro News
FEMA denies 4 more counties for federal disaster assistance from summer flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state continues to strike out when it comes to federal disaster assistance from summer floods. State Emergency Management Division Director GE McCabe said the state learned Monday that requests for Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming counties have been turned down. The state made the requests after flooding from mid-July to mid-August.
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
WTRF
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
West Virginia weighs mine safety with an ‘ugly history’ of unmarked graves
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of overgrowth on this West Virginia hillside […]
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
lootpress.com
Summers County Sheriff’s Department admonishes those not providing sufficient winter shelter for pets
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday reiterating regulations as pertaining to the proper care of animals kept as pets. The statement comes in the wake of an increased volume of calls to the department reporting dogs having been left outside in...
