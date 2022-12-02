ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

wvpublic.org

Kanawha County Commission Opposes Natural Gas Rate Increases

Kanawha County commissioners “vehemently” oppose the double-digit rate increases the West Virginia Public Service Commission recently approved for Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas. Mountaineer Gas customers will see their bills go up 15 percent, and Hope Gas customers will see theirs go up 28 percent. "Utility rate increases...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley investors seek rezoning for Central Avenue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone. A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

FEMA denies 4 more counties for federal disaster assistance from summer flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state continues to strike out when it comes to federal disaster assistance from summer floods. State Emergency Management Division Director GE McCabe said the state learned Monday that requests for Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming counties have been turned down. The state made the requests after flooding from mid-July to mid-August.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
aarp.org

2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think

West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location

(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV

