Berlinda Rogers
4d ago
I wonder will she be pointing a gun at anyone else 🤔. The things people do. When we read how many people have died from road rage, and people are still acting like it's not going to happen to them getting caught 😒.
Guest
4d ago
This was always a pretty safe place to live until the crazies started coming down here
WSVN-TV
Man involved in shooting MDPD officer arrested
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. An arrest report stated that “Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail unit...
WSVN-TV
Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
WSVN-TV
Police surround Coral Gables home after man allegedly harasses families of Coral Gables Police officers
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are positioned outside a home in Coral Gables, and 7News sources confirm this concerns a man who is accused of crossing the line with family members of Coral Gables Police officers. On Tuesday, authorities went to the home of William Hartnett, who according to...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old has been transported to the hospital after he was shot, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded Tuesday to the scene of a shooting at 5309 NW 18th Court in Lauderhill. “I heard one...
Florida man arrested after stealing over $1.3K in Walgreens toothbrushes
A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he stole $1,375 in toothbrushes from a Walgreens.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead, suspect on the loose
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the shooting on the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds on the...
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate fatal shooting in connection to 2 crashes
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is investigating two crashes and a shooting in Broward County connected to a man’s death. Evidence markers were seen laid on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, near Countyline Road, as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Robbery Attempt While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill: Police
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday in Lauderhill that sent a man to the hospital after an alleged robbery attempt while he was trying to sell his iPad. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
WSVN-TV
Video shows injured motorcyclist shooting at SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident; 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV apparently used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a...
‘I think he is a serial killer’: Florida man arrested for rape and murder of nurse nearly 43 years ago
"Half of the bed was soaked with blood," Evelyn's husband, John Bamforth recalled in an interview from is home in England. "She was raped and she was also bludgeoned to death."
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
Worker dies following I-95 crane accident that snarled traffic
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities said Tuesday that one of the workers involved in a crane accident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has died following the incident that closed the freeway for hours and snarled traffic.The southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards reopened Monday night after being closed for much of the day.Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted. It hit a cherry picker or an aerial work platform, also known as a bucket truck.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; person detained in connection
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Meanwhile, a person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center...
