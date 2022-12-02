Assemblymember Fahy defends hate speech bill

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Assemblymember Patricia Fahy has released a statement regarding a lawsuit challenging the New York State social media law which Fahy sponsored. The law requires social media companies to report hateful conduct as well as create a policy on how the company will address incidents of hateful conduct on the platforms.

Fahy states, “We have seen how dangerous the unmitigated spread of violent extremism and misinformation across social media networks can be,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy. “With over 4.75 billion posts made on Facebook alone every day and more than 70% of Americans having some form of social media account, New York’s law requiring social media platforms to put into place clear, concise policies on how to report and address hateful content is a basic, common-sense step in the right direction. I believe the constitutionality of New York’s social media law will be affirmed by the courts, and it will be used to protect New Yorkers from dangerous, hate-fueled extremism both online and offline.”

The law also explains that the section should not be interpreted as affecting the rights or freedoms of the people and that any company that fails to comply will receive a civil penalty for violation of up to one thousand dollars. The law is set to take effect on December 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.