Phelan, CA

vvng.com

9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday. It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white...
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

Footage shows car narrowly missing other cars after crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Dashcam and cellphone footage shows a car crashing with an SUV, then narrowly missing other cars as it stops. The traffic collision occurred at 10:14 a.m. December 5, 2022, at the Interstate 15 Freeway offramp at Main Street. The collision involved a white Chevrolet Tahoe...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
CORONA, CA
vvng.com

4Runner crashes while exiting Oak Hill Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was uninjured after crashing their SUV Sunday afternoon while attempting to exit the freeway. It happened at 3:11 p.m., December 4, 2022, when the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle was unable to stop, causing it to overturn near the onramp.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman in Joshua Tree found

Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
vvng.com

Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family and friends are desperate to find a 36-year-old Victorville man that’s been missing now for several days. Hugo Oliver Santamaria was last heard from on Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:00 am, when he called his mom to say he was planning on going on a hike to either Deep Creek Hot Springs or the Land of Medicine Budha in Soquel, CA.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
AZUSA, CA
vvng.com

Two separate crashes occur in 15 Freeway Bypass lane Saturday afternoon

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash was reported in the bypass lane Saturday afternoon, the second of its kind reported moments apart. The first crash was reported at 12:54pm, December 3, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. That crash involved a white Ford F250 and a gray Kia Sorrento, according to CHP logs.
HESPERIA, CA
knewsradio.com

Charred Bodies Found Inside Burned Car North Of Indio

Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Indio Police and the Riverside County Sheriffs Dept continue to investigate a charred vehicle found late Friday morning December 2nd 2022 on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road.
INDIO, CA

