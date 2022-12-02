Read full article on original website
vvng.com
9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday. It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white...
vvng.com
Footage shows car narrowly missing other cars after crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Dashcam and cellphone footage shows a car crashing with an SUV, then narrowly missing other cars as it stops. The traffic collision occurred at 10:14 a.m. December 5, 2022, at the Interstate 15 Freeway offramp at Main Street. The collision involved a white Chevrolet Tahoe...
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
vvng.com
4Runner crashes while exiting Oak Hill Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was uninjured after crashing their SUV Sunday afternoon while attempting to exit the freeway. It happened at 3:11 p.m., December 4, 2022, when the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle was unable to stop, causing it to overturn near the onramp.
San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
vvng.com
Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family and friends are desperate to find a 36-year-old Victorville man that’s been missing now for several days. Hugo Oliver Santamaria was last heard from on Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:00 am, when he called his mom to say he was planning on going on a hike to either Deep Creek Hot Springs or the Land of Medicine Budha in Soquel, CA.
25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
foxla.com
Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
vvng.com
Two separate crashes occur in 15 Freeway Bypass lane Saturday afternoon
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash was reported in the bypass lane Saturday afternoon, the second of its kind reported moments apart. The first crash was reported at 12:54pm, December 3, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. That crash involved a white Ford F250 and a gray Kia Sorrento, according to CHP logs.
knewsradio.com
Charred Bodies Found Inside Burned Car North Of Indio
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Indio Police and the Riverside County Sheriffs Dept continue to investigate a charred vehicle found late Friday morning December 2nd 2022 on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Phelan (Phelan,CA)
According to the California Highway police,a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Phelan. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Smoke Tree Road.
CHP officer rescued after suspected DUI driver slams into patrol car in Garden Grove
An officer with the California Highway Patrol was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a suspected DUI driver slammed into the rear of his vehicle on the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, trapping him inside. Calls about the incident came in around 8:45 p.m., according to Captain Jose Perez with the Orange […]
vvng.com
8 Injured after car swerves into oncoming traffic in Apple Valley near Tractor Supply
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of eight people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon after a car reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic. The Apple Valley Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the traffic collision that was reported on December 3, 2022, at 2:12 PM.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
