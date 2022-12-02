ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett responds to Kyle Allen's plea for mercy: 'I'll lay him down a little gentler'

By Cory Kinnan
 2 days ago
Earlier this week, quarterback Kyle Allen asked Myles Garrett, his former college teammate at Texas A&M, to “be nice to me” when the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans go to battle. Today, Garrett has responded to Allen’s plea for mercy, stating, “I’ll lay him down a little gentler than others, but he’s going in the graveyard too.”

Garrett currently sits with ten sacks on the season in ten games played for the Browns this season. He may even lead the league in uncalled holding penalties. He will not have an easy matchup this week, however, going against Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil when the Browns and Texans take the field in Houston.

