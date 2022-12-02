Read full article on original website
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
Life sentence handed down for 2019 Columbia County killing
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A West Allis man learned his fate for the killing of a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion. Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.
1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.
Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena
Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.
Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun. In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.
Hearings scheduled in Tony Robinson’s grandmother’s plea for charges against officer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days worth of hearings have been set for February in the case of a woman who asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson, according to court records. Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, appeared by...
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, late-night crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
Suspect at large after displaying handgun, stealing two laptops from southern Wisconsin Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is on the run after stealing two laptops from a retail store in the city of Janesville. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 5:00 p.m., a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two MacBooks.
Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards after worker death
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA has begun an investigation into C & L Contracting, the company the shipworker was operating for.
AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
No foul play suspected in South Meridian death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said that it does not suspect foul play in a death on Saturday. The department originally said that the death on S. Meridian Road, south of Montague, was suspicious. They said that there is no threat to the public, however. An investigation is ongoing.
