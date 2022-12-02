ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Life sentence handed down for 2019 Columbia County killing

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A West Allis man learned his fate for the killing of a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion. Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena

Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun. In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, late-night crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
truecrimedaily

Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards after worker death

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA has begun an investigation into C & L Contracting, the company the shipworker was operating for.
SUPERIOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
WISCONSIN STATE

