Detroit, MI

Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft

Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
EAST LANSING, MI
Former Michigan State standout records first NFL touchdown catch

Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL touchdown catch on the same field as his last score in college. The former Michigan State standout and rookie tight end for the Steelers had a 17-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
EAST LANSING, MI
Week 14 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 13 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 14 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, but 12 other games will...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch

DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
DETROIT, MI
Packers are now the NFL’s winningest team, see where Lions rank

There was more than one win on the line when the Bears and Packers met at Soldier Field on Sunday. History was at stake, too. Incredibly, the two NFC North rivals entered the contest tied for the most regular season wins in NFL history at 786 victories each. The Packers beat the Bears 28-19 to take sole possession of the league’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
Northwestern vs. Michigan State basketball picks + $1,000 FanDuel promo

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play begins for two Big Ten basketball teams tonight, and you can get in on the action after registering for a new...
EVANSTON, IL
Saints vs. Bucs predictions, picks and odds for Monday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Neither one of these teams looks all that inspiring of late. The New Orleans Saints have struggled mightily on offense all season long,...
TAMPA, FL

