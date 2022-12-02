Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
MLive.com
The Lions are winning, healthy, and expected to get even healthier vs Vikings
DETROIT -- The Lions are winning. They’re also finally getting healthy. When they continue their playoff push next week against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, they should be even healthier yet with the anticipated return of pass rusher Romeo Okwara.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: On the stunning rise of the defense, Aidan Hutchinson’s amazing workload
ALLEN PARK -- The Lions allowed a league-worst 31.1 points in the first seven games of the season. They’ve allowed 19.8 points since. It has been one of the most stunning turnarounds in the league this season, and it has helped save their season. We start there with the...
MLive.com
Tigers close to finalizing 2023 staff as A.J. Hinch announces new additions
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers’ 2023 coaching staff is nearly set. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said veteran coach Gary Jones would shift from first base to third base in 2023. Alfredo Amezaga was previously announced as the new first base coach. Ramon Santiago was reassigned to other duties...
MLive.com
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss playoff, declares for NFL Draft
Ohio State will once again be without a key weapon as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a former 5-star prospect who was named MVP at the 2022 Rose Bowl, announced Monday that he is ending his college career to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
MLive.com
Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft
Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State standout records first NFL touchdown catch
Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL touchdown catch on the same field as his last score in college. The former Michigan State standout and rookie tight end for the Steelers had a 17-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Jameson Williams isn’t doing much, but Lions rolling anyway
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams played just two snaps in the first half of his highly-anticipated NFL debut. And he didn’t need to play any more than that. Not for the Lions to impose their will on Jacksonville. They haven’t so much as punted on five possessions, as Jared Goff...
MLive.com
Week 14 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 13 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 14 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, but 12 other games will...
MLive.com
Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions score on every possession while pounding Jags 40-14
DETROIT -- Are you ready to believe in the Detroit Lions?. That’s a perilous proposition of course, backed by six-plus decades of perpetual folly and blunder. There was more of that when this season opened, as they lost five straight games to fall to the bottom of the league.
MLive.com
The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch
DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
MLive.com
Packers are now the NFL’s winningest team, see where Lions rank
There was more than one win on the line when the Bears and Packers met at Soldier Field on Sunday. History was at stake, too. Incredibly, the two NFC North rivals entered the contest tied for the most regular season wins in NFL history at 786 victories each. The Packers beat the Bears 28-19 to take sole possession of the league’s all-time win mark.
MLive.com
Northwestern vs. Michigan State basketball picks + $1,000 FanDuel promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play begins for two Big Ten basketball teams tonight, and you can get in on the action after registering for a new...
MLive.com
Saints vs. Bucs predictions, picks and odds for Monday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Neither one of these teams looks all that inspiring of late. The New Orleans Saints have struggled mightily on offense all season long,...
