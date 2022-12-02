Read full article on original website
Related
One critically injured in crash on Drake Avenue involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
WAAY-TV
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck Tuesday morning
A single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning left one person injured, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch near the intersection of Drake Avenue and Artie Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The...
Bond conditions lifted for former Limestone County teacher
Attorneys for Thomas Blake Tucker argued the restrictions limiting contact between Tucker and his alleged victim should be lifted — because they're now legally married.
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
Hartselle Enquirer
Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death
The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
WAAY-TV
Agencies respond to house fire in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies responded to a residential fire on Highway 36 at Lang Road in Lacey's Spring on Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record
On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
Remembering Clardy: Three years since Huntsville Police drug agent killed in the line of duty
It's been three years since Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy, III was shot and killed in the line of duty during a planned drug sting operation.
WAAY-TV
Owens Cross Roads Police increase neighborhood patrols after string of car break-ins
More communities are on guard to protect you from becoming a crime victim over the holidays. Owens Cross Roads Police alerted residents that patrols will be more common as a part of this effort. The stepped up patrols started two weeks ago, after Owens Cross Roads Police noticed an uptick...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky
A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 6
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 5 identity theft, theft of property-3rd degree; cashhome repair fraud; cash Arrests December 5 Childers, Joseph M; 39 FTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Costantini, Anthony B; 42 driving under the influence Kuykendall, Zackary R; 32 FTA-possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Four men charged with bribery and using position for personal gain in Limestone County
Multiple Limestone County men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest
A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
WAFF
Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
Comments / 0