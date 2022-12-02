ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck Tuesday morning

A single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning left one person injured, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch near the intersection of Drake Avenue and Artie Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death

The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record

On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 5 identity theft, theft of property-3rd degree; cashhome repair fraud; cash Arrests December 5 Childers, Joseph M; 39 FTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Costantini, Anthony B; 42 driving under the influence Kuykendall, Zackary R; 32 FTA-possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

