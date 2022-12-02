Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
NBC Sports
49ers officially sign Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, San Francisco officially announced it signed Johnson to a one-year deal. He will be with the team for the final five games of the regular season and playoffs. Johnson, an...
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson exits with knee injury
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked twice today by the Broncos. On the second one, Jackson apparently suffered an injury. Jackson is out and backup Tyler Huntley is in. After an examination in the medical tent, Jackson went to the locker room. The Ravens have announced that he is...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson
On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today
Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
What Jimmy G's potential return means for 49ers' IR situation
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all. The 49ers already have brought back six players off the injured reserve list this season. Teams are allowed to activate a maximum eight players from IR during the course of the season. San Francisco is keeping the door...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan initially reacted to Jimmy G's season-ending injury
Kyle Shanahan was presented with shocking news in the middle of the second quarter Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback who has been with Shanahan through nearly his entire tenure as the 49ers' head coach, suffered a season-ending foot injury on a sack early in the 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Loyola Ramblers Torch the Phoenix: 3 Observations
A team from Chicago beat a team from Green Bay, just not the two you were probably thinking of. The Loyola Ramblers rebounded from their loss on Saturday to dismantle the Green Bay Phoenix by a score of 70-46. The contest marked the first time the Ramblers faced the Phoenix since they were a member of the Horizon League. Here are three observations from the win:
