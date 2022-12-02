Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Reaction To UC Hiring Scott Satterfield As New Head Football Coach
Bearcats football has found their 43rd head coach.
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
atozsports.com
Why Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Bengals star after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Cincinnati Bengals star defensive back Jessie Bates. During the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bates pulled off a shady maneuver that is maddening for opponents. The former Wake Forest standout saw that Cincinnati was late getting subs...
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
NBC Sports
Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson
On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
NBC Sports
49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield
The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
