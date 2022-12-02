ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Edgewater Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Edgewater Park PD

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg, they said.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Edgewater Park Township Detective Bureau at 609-877-3290 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Edgewater Park Township Police Department and the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator is Edgewater Park Township Detective Ewan.

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

