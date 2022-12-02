Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Edgewater Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Edgewater Park PD

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg, they said.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Edgewater Park Township Detective Bureau at 609-877-3290 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being conducted by the Edgewater Park Township Police Department and the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator is Edgewater Park Township Detective Ewan.

