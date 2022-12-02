Read full article on original website
Bath or shower? Study shows what Ohio prefers
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the age-old debate over which is better, a bath or a shower? A new study shows what people in each state prefer. Many homeowners will upgrade their bathrooms to increase the value of their property. But, there are things to consider when deciding whether to swap out a bath for a shower or vice versa.
Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell transferring, will play in CFP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced Monday he is transferring with one year of eligibility remaining. "I am thankful for my time at Ohio State," Mitchell said on Twitter. "It has been an honor to compete and play for one of the greatest universities in the world, with some of the best people in the world."
Where would Ohio State stand if 12-team College Football Playoff started now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Heading into championship weekend, Ohio State was on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. But with a USC loss in the Pac-12 championship game, the Buckeyes once again find themselves in the playoff with a chance at playing for a national title.
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Shania Twain on Tuesday announced the second leg of her 2023 "Queen of Me" tour, and includes a stop in Columbus. Twain will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 23 of next year. The tour begins in April at the Tortuga...
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
1 injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a Hilltop shooting Sunday night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Oakley and Steel Avenues. Police said the victim was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX...
Columbus students getting new bus route info in the mail due to driver shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is working to develop new bus routes starting Jan. 3. The move comes as a shortage of bus drivers is causing the district to look for new ways to get the 38,000 students who ride the bus to class. Almost every student...
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
Columbus leaders trying to address issues at troubled apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More bullets went flying at a westside apartment complex and once again, a teenager is a victim. An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm after walking out of a friend's apartment at Wedgewood Apartments overnight Saturday. Last week, two other teens were hit by...
Impractical Jokers bringing new comedy tour to Schottenstein Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The stars of the hit show Impractical Jokers are bringing their new tour to Columbus next summer. The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour will take over the Schottenstein Center on Friday, June 2. The tour will be in Cleveland the following day. The 30-date...
Columbus Weather: Chances for showers continue for next few days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cloudy and grey conditions continue around Central Ohio. We’re in for a few more days of that but at least the temperatures will be above average! And we’re not digging out from snow! #StayingPositive. Interactive Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos.
COTA to hold public information meetings on service changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will hold information meetings for the public on service changes and schedule adjustments this week and next week. COTA will hold the public information meetings on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 at noon at its Downtown Boardroom at 33 N. High St. and online here and on its Facebook page.
Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
College Football Playoff: Ohio State will play No. 1 Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football fans went into the weekend wishing for an early Christmas gift -- a USC loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. And Santa Claus delivered. Utah trashed the No. 4 Trojans on Friday, clearing the way for the Buckeyes to slide...
Some Columbus gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Columbus dropped below $3 a gallon on Monday. The average price of gas decreased nearly 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29, GasBuddy reported. Prices in Columbus are 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Columbus City Council move on several hotly debated topics Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council will tackle a number of hotly debated topics during its meeting Monday. Gun rights, tobacco, and liquor sales, as well as paychecks, are hot topics discussed at Monday's meetings. City Council voted to approve its common-sense gun legislation, banning large-capacity magazines with...
Car strikes man on motorized scooter in hit-and-run near Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car struck a man on a motorized scooter at a crosswalk near Ohio State's campus and left the scene Sunday evening, police say. A witness reported the 20-year-old man was in the crosswalk while on a motorized scooter traveling southbound on the east side of North High Street and East 8th Avenue around 6:40 p.m., according to a traffic crash report.
C.J. Stroud named finalist for Heisman Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is only in his second year of college football and for the second time, he has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. As a freshman last year, Stroud finished fourth in Heisman voting behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young,...
