ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings

By Kylee Bond
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uT3JP_0jVaDb2300

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody at a Slidell home in connection to the fatal shooting. The juvenile was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

We’re told a second suspect, 18-year-old Deanthony Williams was also arrested at a home in New Orleans in connection to the homicide investigation. Williams was booked as a fugitive into the Orleans Justice Center and awaits extradition. Upon returning to St. Tammany Parish, he will also be charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday morning when neighbors reported hearing shots fired in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. That’s where police saw a car, driven by 19-year-old Ralph Landes of Lacombe, crashed into a parked pickup.

Landes was discovered to have been shot multiple times, leading him to crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified male passenger was also shot while inside the car. He was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Details on what led up to the shooting, including a possible motive, were unavailable. The shooting remains under investigation by the STPSO. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
METAIRIE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison

A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago has been released from prison, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that detectives were actively searching for 41-year-old Michael "Ma-man" LeBlanc...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5). The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard. The identity of the injured...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
COVINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy