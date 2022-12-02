ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your real Christmas Trees last longer

By Jordan Rodriguez
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Sprucing up your house with a live-decorated Christmas tree is a favorite holiday tradition for many Americans.

According to realchristmastrees.org , 25-30 million live Christmas Trees are sold in the U.S. every year.

There is nothing that beats the smell of a live Christmas Tree in your house but with that tree can come some issues.

Here are some ways to keep Christmas Trees lasting longer this holiday season.

“If you want that good Christmas smell and the joys of having a real plant in your home, I would go for a real tree,” said NDSU Ward County Extension Agent, Emily How.

If you haven’t already picked out a tree this year, a good way to see if a tree if healthy is to give it a good shake. If the needles fall off, move on to the next.

When looking at trees, How says it may be better to buy an older tree, because younger trees may not have all the nutrients they need to survive.

Christmas Trees: From the ground to your living room

Once you cut down your favorite tree it is already dying, so experts say to always keep the tree’s base submerged in water to preserve it for as long as possible.

Be sure to cut at least a half inch off of the bottom of the trunk base.

“Making sure that the water that the tree is sitting in is full every single day. Checking on that, you don’t need to add any preservatives to it, just water will do fine. Just continually monitoring that will help keep the tree alive longer,” added How.

Once you have it home it is important to keep your tree someplace cold if you do not plan to set it up immediately.

“When the tree is chopped down the heat just causes the tree to drop its needles more. So, if you keep it in a cooler spot until you’re ready to put it in your home, it’ll help it retain the needles before it warms up some,” said How.

Also, a critical safety precaution: be sure to keep your tree away from major heat sources such as heaters, fireplaces, and direct sunlight.

When the new year comes and you’re ready to take it down, experts say to remove the ornaments before you remove the lights when you’re ready to bag it up and dispose properly.

We’ll have more tips on that coming up later in the holiday season.

