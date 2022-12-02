Petition Seeking to End Qualified Immunity for Employees of Political Subdivisions Rejected Over Summary

Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine Announces Demolition Plans for Over 2,200 Blighted Buildings in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s...
12 Collection Points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers Pick Up for Food For The Hungry Drive Day
MOUNT VERNON — 12 collection points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 AM-3 PM. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.
Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls Ready-To-Eat Ham and Cheese Loaf Products Due to Possible Cross-Contamination From Under-Processed Products
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 – Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Kirksville, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat ham...
Mount Vernon Police Register – Dec 05, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer responded to a threats complaint on South Lincoln Street. An officer was patrolling the area of North Sandusky Street near Monroe Street. The officer observed two known individuals walking in the alley and one had an outstanding warrant. Nothing further at this time.
