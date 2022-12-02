Read full article on original website
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
invezz.com
OPEC+ agrees against cutting oil production further: sell oil stocks?
Goldman Sachs' Currie expects 2023 to be a good year for oil. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up nearly 60% YTD. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the red on Monday after OPEC+ agreed against...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
invezz.com
Hang Seng: How high can Hong Kong stocks surge?￼
The Hang Seng index has surged by more than 33% from the lowest level in October. It has soared to the highest level since September this year. This rally is mostly because of the ongoing China reopening and hopes of a more dovish Fed. The Hang Seng (HSI) index has...
TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP
TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
invezz.com
Consumer price inflation almost at its peak, says ECB economists
More rate hikes are expected despite ECB increasing rates by 200 basis points. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philipp Lane has stated that consumer price inflation is almost its peak as he conceded that lending rates are likely to be increased again. Inflation about to peak, says ECB economist. Commenting...
invezz.com
Is Nexo safe? Lender withdraws from US market
Nexo announced Monday it is pulling out of the US, blaming regulatory issues. The lending space has been decimated this year, with Nexo one of the few remaining players. With T-bill yields at 4%, is Nexo worth it? And where does the yield come from?. Nexo, the crypto lending platform,...
AeroVironment (AVAV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
AVAV earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
