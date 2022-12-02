ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.

According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about 3.8 miles west of Midland. Investigators said Montgomery was traveling west in a Toyota 4Runner when he veered across the oncoming traffic lane, struck a fence, and rolled multiple times. Montgomery was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

