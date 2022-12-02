Read full article on original website
The wildest White Lotus theories heading into the season-two finale
Just like last season, the discourse over The White Lotus is heating up as it heads into the season-two finale. Episode six left us with a lot to talk about, offering further proof of some fan theories while straying away from others. Creator Mike White doesn’t always like to go the obvious route, so we expect there will be some surprises before the end of our time in Sicily, but at least some of these theories have to be pretty close, right? For now, we’re not going to deal directly with the most pressing topic on everyone’s minds (who’s going to die? We’ll have a whole feature devoted to that on Thursday), but there’s still a lot to discuss. So let’s dive into some speculation.
His Dark Materials
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 4, to Thursday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. George & Tammy (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
Daniel Radcliffe rides eternal on the fury road in the trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times
Waiting for the next Mad Max movie has been difficult. We’re still some two years before Furiosa roars into theaters and blows our minds. In the meantime, there’s always the Miracle Workers. In the first three seasons of Miracle Workers, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Steve Buscemi...
SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer
Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Brendan Fraser talks The Whale with Adam Sandler, denies "comeback" claims, and addresses obesity controversy: "I felt empowered to be their voice"
Don’t call it a comeback, because Brendan Fraser never actually considered himself gone. “I’m hearing a lot about this being a comeback for me, but I was never that far away,” he told Adam Sandler, in the first released interview from Variety’s highly anticipated, much-memed Actors On Actors series.
Empire Of Light
The opening montage of Empire Of Light includes a gasp-worthy demonstration of the power of, well, light. Writer-director Sam Mendes is capturing the faded beauty of the Empire Theatre, a cinema on England’s southern coast, in 1980. Suddenly its shabby lobby, peeling-paint walls, and stale popcorn behind the concession stand are all basking in a honeyed glow. Rejoice, film nerds, because world-class cinematographer Roger Deakins is back, and his ambers and golds warm the recesses of production designer Mark Tildesley’s extraordinary theater, making this venue—even illumination itself—the stars of this show.
The Beacon Hills pack returns in Paramount Plus' Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer
The teen wolves of MTV’s hit supernatural series Teen Wolf may be all grown up since the show ended five years ago, but adulthood hasn’t changed much for Alpha werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and friends. Even with children and grown-up jobs, the same life-threatening woes of young adulthood have come back to haunt the aged Beacon Hills pack, as seen in Paramount+’s recently released official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID
Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
The 30 best Christmas movies of all time
This time of year always brings with it a feel-good movie or three. As families brave the snowy temps and the queues both online and at shopping malls for gifts and stocking stuffers, there’s nothing better than taking a break in the warm glow of the silver screen (or your TV). Well, that, and some popcorn. Lots of popcorn. This holiday season, Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant, and Santa Claus himself are on hand to make sure your yuletide is the best it can be. Here are 30 must-see films you should add to your Christmas watchlist.
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
5 big takeaways of the Harry & Meghan trailer, from a PR perspective
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image: Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six, premiering March 3, 2023, on Prime Video, is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel about a ’70s rock group that experiences similar success (and romantic turmoil) to Fleetwood Mac. Naturally, when the Reese Witherspoon-produced television series went to cast its titular band, it needed charismatic and musical performers. Elvis’ granddaughter seemed like a sure bet for Daisy Jones herself–except Riley Keough couldn’t sing at all when she signed on to star.
Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max
After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
On Welcome To Chippendales, Steve screws over his club's marquee name
The calendars have arrived! And, perhaps for the first time since we started following Steve’s unlikely rise as Chippendales’ mastermind, we see him bluntly express the way he’s bought into whiteness as a necessary corollary for American success. For despite Otis (Quentin Plair) being the club’s most sought after dancer, he finds himself staring a lily-white pin-up Chippendales calendar that quite explicitly excludes him. The move is quite an obvious slap in the face, one followed by more examples where he’s taken for granted and loaded with extra work as the rest of the dancers get to bask in the joyous thrills of calendar sales and mall appearances (related: remember malls?).
Violent Night's "Scrooge," John Leguizamo, decrees that Deer Hunter is a Christmas movie
Some performers burst onto the scene. Others, like John Leguizamo, hone their craft over a number of years in a wide variety of projects, until audiences one day awaken to their vitality and full range of talent. While the New York-bred actor’s early filmography isn’t without some starring roles (the infamous Super Mario Bros., for one), Leguizamo largely made a name for himself brick by brick, through co-starring performances for high-profile directors like Brian De Palma, Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, and Tony Scott. In 1995, he created and starred in the short-lived but memorable sketch comedy show House Of Buggin’, and picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his work in To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.
Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen to rock their holiday bodies right on Backstreet Boys Christmas special
What we know, now: Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen are joining the Backstreet Boys holiday Christmas specials. What the greatest minds still have yet to predict: will Seth Rogen be on a Segway?. The announcement comes via Variety, which reports that Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka...
R.I.P. Kirstie Alley, Cheers and Look Who's Talking star
Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and the Look Who’s Talking film series, has died. The actor’s family recently confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed...
Batgirl directors reflect on "traumatic," "unprecedented" cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of Batgirl is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stories of the year. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have expressed their optimism that someday, some way, fans will be able to see the film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role. As it stands, though, the situation “was a traumatic experience,” as Fallah told Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where the duo are screening their new film Rebel.
R.I.P. Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member
Original Sesame Street cast member Bob McGrath has died. As confirmed in a Facebook post by his family, McGrath died “peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” He was 90. “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over...
