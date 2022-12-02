Read full article on original website
Live in Marysville? They Want to Know How They’re Doing
The City of Marysville is asking residents to participate in an online survey. The survey being conducted by The National Citizen Survey™, is designed to provide a baseline of resident perception on how city government is serving our residents, gauge perceptions of Marysville, and compare results with peer cities.
Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 12/5/22
It’s an All Lake Stevens Vikings football edition of Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, December 5, 2022; celebrating the Vikings’ 24-22 victory over the Kennedy Catholic Lancers in the WIAA Class 4A State Championship Football Game on Saturday at George Nordi Field at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, Washington. Tom Lafferty and coach Joel Vincent take a highlights tour of Saturday’s game action and then we hear post-game, on-field interviews with Amp Harrell from Cole Becker, Ashten Hendrickson, defensive coordinator Erik Dinwiddie, Kolton Matson, Cassidy Bolong-Banks, Macray Flanders, Jayden Limar and head coach Tom Tri.
2022 CLASS 4A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lake Stevens vs. Kennedy Catholic-COMPLETE GAME BROADCAST
Complete game broadcast of the 2022 Washington State Class 4A High School State Football Championship. The Lake Stevens Vikings take on the Kennedy Catholic Lancers, Saturday, December 3, 2022, live from George Nordi Field at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Amp Harrell. The KRKO Marysville Toyota was junior defensive lineman Ashten Hendrickson who had a key interception, just one minute into the game, and that set the tone for the rest of the evening. Final Score: Lake Stevens 24, Kennedy Catholic 22. Lake Stevens wins the state title on their fifth all-time attempt (1985, 1994, 2018, 2021 and 2022).
