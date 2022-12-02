ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Cricket reaches out to families in need

By Staff Report
Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1njP_0jVaCSrL00

HARLINGEN – The cold November can herald the coming holiday season with joy and a sparkling anticipation.

The gray skies with the drizzling rain can also single a time of dark sorrows for those who have no resources with which to celebrate.

For Diana Barba and her two daughters, the approaching Christmas promised to increase this sense of loss … but Cricket Wireless and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen stepped in to help.

“It’s a very neat program that they have,” said Barba, whose two daughters Abigail and Victoria received two gift cards worth $50 each from Target and Wal-Mart, plus a $100 HEB card for the whole family.

“It will benefit our Christmas a lot,” she said. “It lifts some things off your shoulders, being on a budget.”

Barba and her girls live at LeMoyne Gardens Apartments, a community administered by the Harlingen Housing Authority; Abigail, 10, and Victoria, 9, spend a great deal of their time at the LeMoyne Gardens Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen – and that’s where they and several other families were pleasantly surprised by their good luck.

“They were all very grateful and felt very blessed,” said Alma Dones, unit director for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“It’s definitely going to help them,” Dones said. “They are really going to benefit from it.”

This is the third year in a row that Cricket has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to enable young people to have successful lives, said Josh Balli, senior marketing director for Cricket.

“This year we’re giving over $140,000 across the nation to make the holidays bright, specifically Harlingen or the Valley in general,” Balli said. “Cricket was able to give back $5,000 to families to support.”

That money was split between Harlingen and McAllen where Cricket did another presentation with that Boys and Girls Club. This is all part of the “12 Days of Cricket” campaign which launched November 14 in conjunction with World Kindness Day.

“We work with the Boys and Girls Clubs across the nation,” Balli said. “It’s not just South Texas that we support, it’s pretty much everywhere in the U.S. We were doing events in New York and California.”

Treisy Rios and her four children – Arlette, Annette, Iker and Laura – will have a Christmas this year thanks to the much-needed assistance. In the days and weeks leading up to the gesture from Cricket Wireless, she wondered if she could purchase gifts for her kids. Now, she knows they’ll all enjoy Christmas.

“It means a lot,” Rios said. “It helped me a lot for this Christmas, because in these times my husband doesn’t work because it rains and it’s cold. He cuts yards and all that.”

Her daughter Arlette, 10, said she “got a face” Monday when she realized she and her siblings were each receiving $100 in gift cards.

“I am grateful,” she said. “I feel good because most people don’t get that much.”

Such generosity brings with it a certain poignancy to Barba, who is currently in remission from ovarian cancer.

“I’ve been battling ovarian cancer since 2017,” she said. “I think the hardest part would be losing my husband in 2020 from a cerebral stroke due to high blood pressure.”

Her daughter Abigail Martinez appreciated the gesture too.

“It felt actually good because my Mom, she said she wasn’t gonna have enough money to give us Christmas gifts,” said Abigail, 10. “Now that she has the money, she’s going to spend it on Christmas gifts.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD educating the community on mental health

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year. Officers with the Mission Police Department are gaining new resources to raise awareness about these illnesses. “Prioritizing mental health is of course critical for each and every one of us,” City of Mission media […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December

The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Juan Longoria, 2022 Distinguished Graduate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Most Successful Attorneys in Boardman. See the List. Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Dental Implants | Sponsored. Doctors Stunned:"look 25, Even if Your 55" (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville native reenlists in the navy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville native has reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. In a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar was sworn in by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview welcomes new chief of police

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
PALMVIEW, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Raymondville church in need of repairs from hurricane damage

A Raymondville church is in dire need of repairs. It was damaged during hurricane Hanna two years ago. Saint Anthony's Catholic Church of Raymondville has part of the roof breaking down and falling over. Some of the major damage is inside the building. Some of the Parishioners say hurricane Hanna...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
MCALLEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX

Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
MISSION, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Lake Isabela Casino: The Valley’s newest playground

The Port Isabel Resort Company was not discouraged by the downfall of the economic “Depression” of the 1930s. Instead, it went ahead with its plans to establish one of most elaborate casinos and recreation parks in Texas—a place where Northern Mexico and the United States would join hands in play.
PORT ISABEL, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
7K+
Followers
53
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy