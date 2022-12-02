The Princess of Wales dazzled in a sequinned red evening gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara as the royal family welcomed diplomats to Buckingham Palace while the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified.Kate joined the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen Consort for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London on Tuesday evening.Meanwhile in the US, Harry and Meghan were in New York, preparing to accept the Ripple Of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work from...

41 MINUTES AGO