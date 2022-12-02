Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine Announces Demolition Plans for Over 2,200 Blighted Buildings in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s...
DeWine orders all U.S. flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday
COLUMBUS — In accordance with orders from President Biden, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States flags be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day., according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office. In honor of the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
12 Collection Points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers Pick Up for Food For The Hungry Drive Day
MOUNT VERNON — 12 collection points and Mount Vernon Postal Workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 AM-3 PM. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags on the state’s public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7. Japanese […]
Mount Vernon Police Register – Dec 05, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer responded to a threats complaint on South Lincoln Street. An officer was patrolling the area of North Sandusky Street near Monroe Street. The officer observed two known individuals walking in the alley and one had an outstanding warrant. Nothing further at this time.
Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal
Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
Corrected – AG Yost’s Google Lawsuit Trial Date Set for 2024
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The trial in Ohio’s lawsuit against Google Search is scheduled to begin on May 14, 2024, in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, seeks to declare the powerful search-engine giant a common carrier, which...
State Agencies and Partners Working to Keep Older Drivers Safe
Fatal crashes involving older Ohioans hit 10-year high in 2021. Columbus, Ohio – With fatal crashes involving older drivers on the rise, Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Department of Aging, and AAA are encouraging Ohioans to “Stay Fit to Drive” with resources specifically designed for older drivers and their families.
Ohio Gun Hunters Have Successful Week of Deer Hunting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same weeklong period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the weeklong number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than 3 inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Get ready to show your driver’s license at the polls. Ohio voter photo ID bill expected to pass during lame duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Republican state lawmaker said Monday he expects that Ohio Republicans will tweak and pass a voter photo ID bill before the end of the year as part of a larger package of elections changes. The current version of Senate Bill 320 would create a...
Mount Hope Auction given 12 USDA citations for exotic animal and bird sale
The Mount Hope Auction is working with federal inspectors to address citations raised during an inspection in September of its exotic animal and bird sale. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlines 12 citations, most of them dealing with the caging and handling of animals during the Mid-Ohio Alternative Animal and Bird Sale, which is held at the Mount Hope Auction three times a year. The most serious citation involved a dead ram found in the auction’s main barn. PETA, which sent out a news release highlighting the federal inspection report, had requested an investigation from the USDA after receiving separate footage from a Mount Hope auction held back in March.
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
