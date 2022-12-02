Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for 17-year-old girl critically injured in Taylorsville crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An extensive road to recovery is expected for a 17-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Taylorsville. Madalyn “Maddie” Anderson, a junior at Murray High School, was pinned inside her car following a two-car...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember jogger killed in Provo hit-and-run accident
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Provo continue to seek tips in the death of Isabelle Parr, believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was jogging Thursday evening. Parr, 21, was found near 850 W. 800 North about 5:20 p.m....
Gephardt Daily
Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments
OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver critically injured in Taylorsville crash, police suspect possible DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Taylorsville Sunday morning and investigators believe impaired driving may be a factor. Police were called to the scene at 4500 S. Atherton Drive at 12:24 a.m. When first responders arrived, they...
Gephardt Daily
NCMEC asks for help finding South Salt Lake teen missing since Oct. 25
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a 14-year-old South Salt Lake girl who has been missing since Oct. 25. Sol Olmedo was last seen in South Salt Lake and may still be...
Gephardt Daily
Summit County sheriff: Man who called dispatch after running out of gas arrested on 11 felony charges
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who called dispatch for law enforcement help after he ran out of gas on a remote part of Interstate 80 found himself booked on 11 felony charges shortly after officers arrived. Thomas Oates, 39, was arrested Saturday. Oates...
Gephardt Daily
Agencies respond when car slides down embankment in Summit Park
SUMMIT PARK, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Sheriff deputies, an ambulance and Park City Fire District responded to the scene when a car slid down a hill and into a structure. A social media post issued Saturday by Park City Fire shared the short story...
Gephardt Daily
School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators. The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children...
Gephardt Daily
Review: ‘Moulin Rouge’ offers sensory overload, spectacular music, visuals
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — This night at the theater offers pop music delivered by Broadway-style power singers, a set that looks like the inside of a fancy chocolate box, provocative costumes, confetti cannons, and an intoxicating mix of romance and harsh reality. The...
