Provo, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments

OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Agencies respond when car slides down embankment in Summit Park

SUMMIT PARK, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Sheriff deputies, an ambulance and Park City Fire District responded to the scene when a car slid down a hill and into a structure. A social media post issued Saturday by Park City Fire shared the short story...
SUMMIT PARK, UT
Gephardt Daily

School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators. The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children...
KEARNS, UT

