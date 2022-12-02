Read full article on original website
No longer unbeaten, St. John’s opens Big East play vs. DePaul
St. John’s spent the weekend outside of New York City for the first time this season and promptly fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. Meanwhile, DePaul spent the weekend watching another impressive performance from newcomer Javan Johnson. After a poor performance in their first loss, the Red Storm...
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A ‘Cocaine Bear,’ Hunter Biden, and the race for mayor
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/06/2022): On this episode, John Kass and Jeff Carlin analyze the finalized slate of candidates seeking to make Lori Lighfoot a one-term mayor, question why the media is blatantly ignoring news of governmental censorship at Twitter, and asks the question- who plays Barack Obama in the Netflix documentary on how his foundation scored such highly coveted land for his ‘temple of fealty’ on Lake Michigan? Plus, Kasso can’t wait to see a bear go on a drug-fueled rampage. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
