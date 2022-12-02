ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Reward up to $2K as Atlanta police search for suspect in June 2022 double homicide

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, Darshae Barnes, Jr., after two teens were shot to death on June 19, 2022. Barnes is wanted after police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified them as 18-year-old Nyriek Olds and 17-year-old Jamarquez McCrary.
fox5atlanta.com

Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
11Alive

Man, woman shot near Waffle House in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people are in the hospital after being shot near a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police said it happened across from the Waffle House location on Courtland Street, not too far from Georgia State's campus. Officers add that the victims are a man and a...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
Nationwide Report

2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.
11Alive

Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
