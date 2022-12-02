Read full article on original website
Reward up to $2K as Atlanta police search for suspect in June 2022 double homicide
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, Darshae Barnes, Jr., after two teens were shot to death on June 19, 2022. Barnes is wanted after police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified them as 18-year-old Nyriek Olds and 17-year-old Jamarquez McCrary.
Atlanta Police officer struck by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is fighting for his life after the department said he was hit by an alleged drunk driver Tuesday morning while trying to perform an arrest. Police were dispatched around midnight to an Exxon Gas Station at 3843 Jonesboro Road SE regarding a man...
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
Argument leads to shooting near DeKalb gas station, 1 critically hurt, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday evening. DeKalb Police said officers responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Redan Road, which is near the BP. When officers arrived, they found a man – between...
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
Police identify 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta
Police have identified a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
Cops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow
A man who officials say was hit by a car while walking in Clayton County, then shot the driver in the head multiple times, was arrested on a murder charge in Marietta on Tuesday.
Man shot, killed by DeKalb Police didn't reach for a gun, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a further investigation revealed a man shot and killed by DeKalb Police last month wasn't reaching for a handgun, but an object to throw at police. On Nov. 5, officers arrived at a Stone Mountain home on...
Man, woman shot near Waffle House in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two people are in the hospital after being shot near a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police said it happened across from the Waffle House location on Courtland Street, not too far from Georgia State's campus. Officers add that the victims are a man and a...
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
20-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, killing driver after his brother was hit by car, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The brother of a pedestrian critically hurt in a crash has been arrested for allegedly killing the driver who hit him, according to the police department. Morrow Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Johnson is facing charges. Last Friday, officers responded to a "person struck by a...
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
Georgia State student killed near campus in ‘targeted’ gas station shooting
A man was fatally shot at a gas station near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.
Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer facing excessive use of force allegations after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman has quit the force, the City of Oakwood Police Department said. Department leaders said its officer, Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he...
Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
