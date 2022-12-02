ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

sciotopost.com

Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!

CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Buck

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Library Holiday Open Houses in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends then with Santa at the library. Several Libraries in Muskingum County are hosting open houses that have tons of different activities that will bring the magic of Christmas to anyone. Marketing and Community Relations Director for the Muskingum County Library Sean Fennell discussed about other activities that people can do at these different open houses.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville

Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
DANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Boil advisory issued for some water customers in downtown Zanesville

Due to an emergency water main repair located at 22 N. 5th Street the Zanesville Water Division is issuing a precautionary boil alert for customers in the affected area. Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. This advisory is issued only for the customers experiencing low pressure...
ZANESVILLE, OH
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH

