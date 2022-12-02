ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends then with Santa at the library. Several Libraries in Muskingum County are hosting open houses that have tons of different activities that will bring the magic of Christmas to anyone. Marketing and Community Relations Director for the Muskingum County Library Sean Fennell discussed about other activities that people can do at these different open houses.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO