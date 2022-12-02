Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!
CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
WHIZ
Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
WHIZ
Muskingum Valley Park Society Hosting Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some holiday fun this weekend, head down to Westview Community Park Saturday evening where you’ll be able to join in the lighting of the park. From 4 PM until 7 PM, there will be plenty of fun and fellowship as...
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
WHIZ
John Glenn Cross Country and Trak & Field Boosters Hosting 3rd Annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run/Walk
NEW CONCORD, Oh – It’s time to get festive and have some fun!. John Glenn Cross Country and Track and Field Boosters are hosting their annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run and Walk and holiday attire is encouraged!. The family-friendly event, set for Saturday, December 17th, is open to...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart: Pet Smart’s Charity Donation Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to help those in need, especially near the Holidays when families and friends come together and celebrate the gift of giving. And Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart eight years ago, decided to partner up and have an annual event called Pet Smart Charity Donation Drive.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
WHIZ
Library Holiday Open Houses in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends then with Santa at the library. Several Libraries in Muskingum County are hosting open houses that have tons of different activities that will bring the magic of Christmas to anyone. Marketing and Community Relations Director for the Muskingum County Library Sean Fennell discussed about other activities that people can do at these different open houses.
Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
WHIZ
Boil advisory issued for some water customers in downtown Zanesville
Due to an emergency water main repair located at 22 N. 5th Street the Zanesville Water Division is issuing a precautionary boil alert for customers in the affected area. Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. This advisory is issued only for the customers experiencing low pressure...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
