Winnetka Murder Suspect Arrested In Canyon Country

By Jade Aubuchon
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced the arrest of a Winnetka murder suspect in Canyon Country earlier this week.

38-year-old Tony Ross, a resident of Lancaster, was arrested by the LAPD/FBI Fugitive task force in Canyon Country Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Winnetka last month, according to a Thursday announcement from the LAPD.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, LAPD Topanga Area patrol officers responded to a shooting call on the 20000 block of Sherman Way, and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence, according to the LAPD.

Bilal Abdullah, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed, a male entered the location and confronted Abdullah in the upstairs bedroom. Several shots were heard, and the male fled the location in a red or maroon sedan,” said the LAPD.

Ross is being held at Van Nuys Jail in lieu of $2,000,000 bail. The motive for the murder remains under investigation, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Mark O’Donnell, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org . Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

