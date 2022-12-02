Read full article on original website
GV Wire
How Prop. 57 is Allowing the Release of Violent Felons in California
Six years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown tricked California voters into passing a ballot measure that, he said, would make it easier for non-violent felons to earn paroles and thus ease the state prison system’s severe overcrowding. Brown and other supporters of Proposition 57 spent millions of dollars on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Sacramento postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento woman plead guilty on Tuesday to theft of mail by a Postal Service employee and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the United States Department of Justice. From October 2018 to February 2019, Shabina Debbie, 54, stole items from mail that “had been entrusted to […]
Tricky measure allows release of violent felons
Proposition 57, passed by California voters in 2016, allows felons that commit supposedly non-violent, crimes to earn early parole, but a loophole benefits those who have committed violent crimes not covered by the law..
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California restaurants gather 1 million signatures to challenge new fast-food labor law
A restaurant business coalition announced on Monday that it has gathered enough signatures to challenge a new California law that would create a state-backed labor council to set pay and working conditions for the fast-food industry. Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law, said it filed more than 1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline
The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Fencing falls on car on Cap City Freeway, penalties for oil companies' big profits, shortage of medications
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers
By Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly return to the state Capitol on Monday to The post Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers appeared first on KION546.
An unusual start to the legislative session
Today is shaping up to be a pretty unusual day in Sacramento. Newly elected state lawmakers will be descending on the Capitol to be sworn into office — even though two seats are still up in the air. That’s because, by some measures, California is in the middle of two of its closest legislative races […]
theeastcountygazette.com
California Supreme Court throws down a gang murder conspiracy prosecution
On Thursday, the California Supreme Court reversed the conviction of a gang member who had posted on social media that he approved of the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. In a rare unanimous ruling, the court said that “being a cheerleader” is not enough to prove...
Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution.
YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision
California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why
"Who made the decision from our government in Sacramento? They couldn't find a decent bank in California?" asked one frustrated Californian who refused to activate his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card and instead requested a check.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
davisvanguard.org
Decarcerate Sac, Allies Announce News Conference to Denounce Sacramento Jail Expansion
SACRAMENTO, CA – Community groups continue to line up opposing a nearly half billion dollar jail expansion coming up for a vote before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors next week—the fourth time in about three years the board is considering a Sacramento County jail expansion. This time,...
