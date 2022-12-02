YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO