Sacramento, CA

GV Wire

How Prop. 57 is Allowing the Release of Violent Felons in California

Six years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown tricked California voters into passing a ballot measure that, he said, would make it easier for non-violent felons to earn paroles and thus ease the state prison system’s severe overcrowding. Brown and other supporters of Proposition 57 spent millions of dollars on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento woman plead guilty on Tuesday to theft of mail by a Postal Service employee and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the United States Department of Justice. From October 2018 to February 2019, Shabina Debbie, 54, stole items from mail that “had been entrusted to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers

By Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly return to the state Capitol on Monday to The post Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An unusual start to the legislative session

Today is shaping up to be a pretty unusual day in Sacramento. Newly elected state lawmakers will be descending on the Capitol to be sworn into office — even though two seats are still up in the air. That’s because, by some measures, California is in the middle of two of its closest legislative races […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution.

YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
NEVADA CITY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision

California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

