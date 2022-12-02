ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

Schumer calls on federal leaders to help WNY children’s hospitals with RSV

News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on his colleagues in Washington to address the spread of RSV and the flu in Western New York and to help support overwhelmed hospitals.

Friday, Schumer stopped by Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. He said, like most medical facilities in the region, they’ve seen a big uptick in pediatric RSV and flu cases, causing capacity to dwindle, and long wait times for parents with children in need of immediate help.

Schumer’s now calling on U.S. Health and Human Services to send extra staffing and supplies — and bolster tele-health options.

“They’re not set up to care for a huge influx of the kids that require ventilators, other extreme medical interventions,” Schumer said. “So then they send them to places like Oishei, but then Oishei is short, so we need help for all of our hospitals — our urban, suburban, and rural hospitals.”

Oishei Children’s Hospital has had more than 1,000 pediatric RSV admissions this fall alone.

That number is even higher for the number of pediatric flu cases there in just the past four weeks.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

