103.7 WCYY

These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland, it's because really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, often times people think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England and 3 of them are in Maine.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
103.7 WCYY

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
103.7 WCYY

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Wells Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America

For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
WELLS, ME
Portland, ME

103.7 WCYY

https://wcyy.com

