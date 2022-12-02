Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland, it's because really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, often times people think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England and 3 of them are in Maine.
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine for Almost 30 Years?
Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss. It's also a loss for the almost 600 residents of Islesboro, Maine...
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Santa Sends Personalized Letters Back If You Use This Maine Mailbox
It's something every Maine kiddo (and kids from anywhere else in the world) do every single year -- write a letter to Santa in hopes of either getting a response or everything they asked for. And while it's rare to either get a letter back from Santa Claus or even...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
Maine’s First Indoor Farm Will Produce Year-Round Growth in Heart of Westbrook
Westbrook, Maine will soon be welcoming a new development that will positively affect the city, our state, and the future of farming. As shared by WMTW, a six-floor, 75-foot indoor farm will be built in the heart of Westbrook and if all goes as planned, it will be up and running within the next two years.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Augusta, Maine, Area Family Looking for Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state. Whether you're...
Are You the Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
Santa, Skating, Parade of Lights: Freeport, Maine, 2022 Winter Celebration
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the Christmas season is in full swing and there are so many places to go visit. No matter where you go you are sure to find the Christmas spirit with lights, Santa, decorations, and more. I remember traveling all around New...
Wells Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
