Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washingtonian.com
Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing
Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 7-13, 2022)
How do you successfully stage a classic holiday movie that everybody is familiar with? Change the format. Portland Center Stage has transformed Frank Capra’s 1947 film into a radio drama, where a small troupe of performers take the audience through the story with sound effects and music. There are even a couple of old-timey ads thrown in. And for traditionalists who love the movie, don’t worry—they haven’t tinkered with the script all that much. You can expect your favorite bits, including Zuzu’s petals, lassoing the moon, and a run on the Bailey Bros. Building & Loan—here with audience participation. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, and 2 pm select Thursdays, through Dec. 24. $25-$98.
WWEEK
Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen Will Leave Downtown Portland This Month
A downtown Portland dining staple is departing its neighborhood, and leaving another hole in the central city. Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen will relocate to the east side of the Willamette River after 15 years in its home at 1038 SW Harvey Milk St. Owner and chef Ken Gordon told...
LIST: Top-ranked Christmas tree farms in the Portland metro area
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
WWEEK
Thomas Lauderdale Is as Well Connected to Old Portland as Any Cultural Figure in the State
Occupation: Pianist and bandleader of Pink Martini. Why He Matters: Thomas Lauderdale’s “little orchestra” Pink Martini has not just been a central part of Portland culture since 1994. Lauderdale, an electric performer who plays the piano with throw-off-your-jacket bravado, has a global presence, selling more than 2.5 million records and touring to huge crowds worldwide (in 2023, Pink Martini will be seen everywhere from Alaska to Belgium).
WWEEK
Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi Keeps Rising Higher
Age: “Carla’s somewhere between 12 and 10,000 years old, but I’m notoriously private about my age.”. Occupation: Multidisciplinary artist, writer and community programmer at the Hollywood Theatre. Why They Matter: Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Siletz) grew up in Keizer, or, as they dub it, “the...
Channel 6000
Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
WWEEK
Mi Cava & Cocina Brings Flavor to a Bland Couple of Blocks Anchored by Chain Restaurants Around the Former Mall 205
A newish restaurant near what’s left of Mall 205 just east of the freeway is trying something bold: operate as the only upscale Mexican seafood and steakhouse in a sea of chain eateries. Mi Cava & Cocina may be surrounded by shopping centers and strip clubs in various stages of decline, but the business shares little in common with its neighbors and offers diners a major upgrade from the area’s corporate-heavy fare, which includes the usual suspects (Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Denny’s).
WWEEK
Isaac Brock Is a Guiding Light for Indie Rock
Occupation: Lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for Modest Mouse. Why He Matters: For 30 years, Isaac Brock has led one of the most influential bands in the Pacific Northwest. Modest Mouse’s first three albums are arguably among the greatest indie-rock albums—and their fourth, 2004′s Good News for People Who Love Bad News, featured the hit “Float On” and went certified platinum with sales of more than 1.5 million copies.
WWEEK
David Allen Cress Is One of Portland’s Biggest Producers
Why He Matters: David Allen Cress had a major part to play in the creation of Portland’s most iconic television show, Portlandia, starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Producing the 77-episode series, Cress brought global attention to Portland’s quirkiness, but also served as a conduit for the community’s arts and film professionals, offering them work in their hometown. Also, he started the successful Portland independent film production studio Food Chain Films and produces shows like Documentary Now!, Chad and Shrill.
WWEEK
Meara McLaughlin Saved Portland’s Music Industry
Why She Matters: The music scene in Portland got flattened during the pandemic, but with the help of PPP loans and savvy local operators, it’s crawling out of the hole. And since 2018, it’s had a powerful advocate: McLaughlin, who brings a healthy degree of smarts and advocacy to an industry that has helped define Portland since Heatmiser rocked Satyricon.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
WWEEK
The Arts List: 25 People Shaping the Arts in Portland
How does a work of art begin? With the stroke of a pen or a paintbrush? With a spotlight shining on a stage? With a cry of “Action!” on a film or TV set? Or a signature scrawled on a check?. That question of origin was one we...
hotelnewsresource.com
Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
WWEEK
La’ Tevin Alexander is the Ultimate Multihyphenate
Occupation: Actor, founder and artistic director of Confrontation Theatre. Why He Matters: While Alexander was raised Baptist, he has explored many other faiths (in the midst of the pandemic, he told WW that he was following the principles of the ancient Egyptian goddess Ma’at). For him, spirituality is less a meal than a buffet—a philosophy reflected in his expansive career.
WWEEK
Celebrate Blue Star Donut’s 10th Anniversary With a Commemorative Pastry
A brand that’s become synonymous with Portland is celebrating a milestone, and for the next week your taste buds will reap the benefits of that longevity. Blue Star Donuts turns 10 years old today, Dec. 5, and to mark the occasion the company has released what it’s calling a “Once-in-a-Decade Donut.”
WWEEK
Ronni Lacroute Is a Guardian Angel For Portland Artists
Why She Matters: If you attend plays, art exhibits, film festivals or music festivals in the Portland area, you know about Ronni Lacroute. Despite a desire to avoid the spotlight, she’s become a name that audiences hear about but don’t often see. When artistic directors inevitably begin shows by declaring, “We’d like to thank our sponsor, Ronni Lacroute,” she doesn’t come onstage, preferring to let her financial support speak for itself.
