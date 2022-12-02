1 killed in Eagle Rock house fire

A house fire in Eagle Rock claimed the life of one person Friday morning, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the home located at 1456 W Hepner Avenue at around 8:30 a.m where they found a "well-involved fire."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were inside the home at the time, but only three of them managed to escape.

The fourth person was found dead after more than 30 firefighters helped extinguish the fire. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

No other residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.