You are going to burn through more money when eating out at restaurants.Photo byJP Valery/UnsplashonUnsplash. Eating out has turned into a much more expensive splurge over the last several months. With the increasing cost of ingredients, rent, as well as employee wages, the cost of stopping off at even a fast-food chain can take a healthy bite into anyone’s monthly budget. And just when you thought restaurants couldn’t find a way to siphon any more money out of your pocket, some local Scottsdale restaurants have found another way: charging extra for your table reservation.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO