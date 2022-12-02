Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix
A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
northcentralnews.net
Mint opens new location
Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Eating Out Is About To Get Much More Expensive
You are going to burn through more money when eating out at restaurants.Photo byJP Valery/UnsplashonUnsplash. Eating out has turned into a much more expensive splurge over the last several months. With the increasing cost of ingredients, rent, as well as employee wages, the cost of stopping off at even a fast-food chain can take a healthy bite into anyone’s monthly budget. And just when you thought restaurants couldn’t find a way to siphon any more money out of your pocket, some local Scottsdale restaurants have found another way: charging extra for your table reservation.
AZFamily
“Half-pint” judges chosen for upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This year’s “half-pint” judges have been chosen for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade in downtown Phoenix!. A handful of very special kids have been chosen as this year’s “Arizona Milk Producers of Half-Pint” judges. They’ll be judging floats during the parade alongside other judges. Gibby Parra went out to the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale to talk about this annual tradition.
santansun.com
Data company buys Chandler building for $115M
A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of an effort to expand its Phoenix Metro footprint with two “mega campuses.”
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
AZFamily
Christmas Angel Program helping everyone get their wings at Arizona Mills
Phoenix Union School District wants public's input for on campus security. The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer learning environment for students and staff members. New pilot program helps Arizona firefighters dispose of cancer-causing foam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Arizona...
roselawgroupreporter.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
East Valley Tribune
Banner loses land bid
Banner Health’s plan for a 300-bed hospital and medical center at the northeast corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 is a non-starter. Banner Health had hoped to build the facility in the Scottsdale Airpark but lost auction for the 48 acres of State Trust Land for the project to a competitor, HonorHealth.
KTAR.com
Tempe Marketplace plans to add 5 tenants
PHOENIX – Tempe Marketplace plans to add five tenants to its roster of more than 100 retailers and restaurants. The 1.3 million-square-foot retail establishment, located at the Loop 101 and 202 crossroad in Tempe, will welcome Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Primp & Blow, The Vitamin Shoppe, Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing and Enclave Salon Suites in the coming months.
Here's Where To Get The Most Beautiful Scenic Views In Arizona
Cheapism rounded up a list of the absolute best views in each state.
Phoenix streets paved with 'Cool Pavement' peel after weekend rain. The city explains why
PHOENIX — It's a road paved with the best of intentions. A Phoenix street coated with "Cool Pavement," peeling after last weekend's rains. The streets near 15th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard are being cleaned up after the rainfall, and residents tell 12News that what happened was definitely unexpected. Peeling,...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant.Photo byFood Photographer/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down "cool pavement" in Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
Comments / 0