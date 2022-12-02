ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liberal First

Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer

Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches

At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
MARIA GONZALEZ

Maria “Irene” Gonzalez, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Liberal. She was born March 7, 1939, to Francisco Barrera and Victorina Delgado. She married Justo Gonzalez Sr. May 1, 1957. He preceded her in death June 26, 1996. Irene’s family meant the world to her, and she...
Board to discuss emergency communications

The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Seward County Republicans to meet Thursday

With the announcement of Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine’s retirement, the Seward County Republicans will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seward County Commission Chambers in a convention to choose a replacement. Following the selection of a treasurer, the Republicans will have a brief meeting to follow.
kscbnews.net

Martinez’s Monster Night Pushes Skins Past Ulysses

Zayden Martinez scored 32 points and the Liberal Redskins won their opener 74-60 Friday night in Ulysses. It’s the fifth straight year the Redskins have won their opener. LHS erased a nine point third quarter deficit in their first meeting against the Tigers since 2014 and their first basketball trip for Ulysses since 2013. Martinez 32 points is the most by a Redskin since Kace Vongsakda scored 32 points at Dodge City in 2018.

