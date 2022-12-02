Read full article on original website
Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches
At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer
Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Twin sisters retiring from hospital after more than eight decades of combined experience
Linda Roberts came to work at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal in 1978 as a work clerk for the surgery floor. She would stay in that position for the next 20 years before spending the next 24 years working in the hospital’s pharmacy, where until recently she served as the lead pharmacy technician.
Turpin tops Tyrone, 46-26
TURPIN, Okla.—A second quarter run gave the Turpin Cardinals just the boost they needed to get their season off to a good start with a 46-26 win over the Tyrone Bobcats. Turpin hit eight treys with senior Jaxson Hensley led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points, including hitting four shots from outside the arc.
Lady Cards top Tyrone to open season
TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Lady Cardinals tipped off a new season with a 57-34 win over a familiar foe, the Tyrone Lady Bobcats. The Lady Cardinals got double digit scoring from three starters; junior Abby Buller led the way with 17 points, senior Shelbi Moses added 14, and sophomore Megan Weber scored 10.
