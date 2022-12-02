ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches

At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
Liberal First

Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer

Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Liberal First

Turpin tops Tyrone, 46-26

TURPIN, Okla.—A second quarter run gave the Turpin Cardinals just the boost they needed to get their season off to a good start with a 46-26 win over the Tyrone Bobcats. Turpin hit eight treys with senior Jaxson Hensley led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points, including hitting four shots from outside the arc.
Liberal First

Lady Cards top Tyrone to open season

TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Lady Cardinals tipped off a new season with a 57-34 win over a familiar foe, the Tyrone Lady Bobcats. The Lady Cardinals got double digit scoring from three starters; junior Abby Buller led the way with 17 points, senior Shelbi Moses added 14, and sophomore Megan Weber scored 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy